Crean’s last stand in Stegeman?

The Georgia Bulldog basketball team plays its last home game of the season tonight, hosting the 13th ranked Tennessee Volunteers in Stegeman Coliseum. The game tips at 6:30.

There is much speculation it could be the last home game for fourth year Bulldog coach Tom Crean, whose team enters with a record of 6-23, with just one win against 15 losses in conference play.

From Mike Mobley, UGA Sports Communications…

Georgia Basketball Game Notes

Georgia (6-23, 1-15 SEC) vs. No. 17/17 Tennessee (20-7, 11-4 SEC)

Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Stegeman Coliseum (10,523) in Athens, Ga.

Watch: SEC Network (Tom Hart, pbp; Dane Bradshaw, analyst)

Listen: Georgia Bulldog Sports Network – Flagship: WSB AM 750; XM: 191; SXM App: 962. (Scott Howard, play-by-play; Chuck Dowdle, analyst; Adam Gillespie, producer)

The Starting 5…

• Aaron Cook’s 156 assists is No. 3 among UGA’s all-time season leaders...and 12 from the No. 2 spot.

• Aaron Cook will play in his 162nd college basketball game, the third-most ever by any MBB Division I player.

• Braelen Bridges’ current field goal percentage of .637 is No. 2 among UGA’s all-time season leaders.

• With 33 points at Texas A&M, Kario Oquendo upped his scoring averages by 0.7 ppg overall and 1.1 ppg in SEC play.

• Jaxon Etter has drawn 30 charges in 28 games played this season...and 38 in his last 39 dating back to last season.

The Opening Tip

Georgia wraps up its 2021-22 home slate on Tuesday evening when the Bulldogs entertain No. 17 Tennessee at Stegeman Coliseum.

Prior to tipoff, Georgia will celebrate four senior members of the program – managers Reese Bell and Chase Crawford and players Aaron Cook and Jonathan Ned.

Following the matchup with the Volunteers, the Bulldogs will complete their regular-season schedule this weekend with a trip to Missouri on Saturday.

Keeping An Eye On . . . Entering Todays’s Game:

Aaron Cook is...

• 3 steals from 200 for his career

Among UGA’s single-season assist leaders:

• 13 assists from No. 2 Pertha Robinson (1995)

Series History With Tennessee

Despite Georgia’s 40-33 advantage in Athens, Tennessee owns a 97-61 lead in the all-time series between UGA and UT.

Last season on Feb. 10 in Knoxville, No. 16/15 Tennessee snapped Georgia’s three-game winning streak with an 89-81 win.

The contest featured two dramatically different halves.

Tennessee built a 44-26 lead at the intermission, which was then the Bulldogs’ lowest output in an opening 20 minutes all season.

Georgia responded by scoring a season-most 55 second-half points.

The Vols’ lead bulged to 65-42 early in the second half before Georgia rallied. The Bulldogs pulled within six points with 63 seconds remaining but could not get closer.

The matchup between Georgia and Tennessee wasn’t announced until 81-and-a-half hours prior to tipoff. UGA and UT were slated to meet in the regular season’s regularly scheduled finale on Wednesday, March 3. The contest was moved after the Bulldogs’ game at Texas A&M and the Volunteers’ matchup with Florida were postponed due to Covid-19 issues for the Aggies and Gators.

In Tennessee’s most recent trip to Athens on Jan. 15, 2020, a pair of 20-point outings from Anthony Edwards and Rayshaun Hammonds paced Georgia in an impressive 80-63 win over the Vols.

Georgia seized control midway through the first half. An Edwards 3-pointer at the 13:14 mark sparked a 26-7 surge that put the Bulldogs up 34-19 with 7:31 remaining in the period.

Georgia pushed its advantage to 20 points with just under a minute left before the intermission and never allowed the Vols closer than 16 points in the second stanza.

Scouting The Volunteers

Tennessee arrives in Athens with records of 21-7 overall and 12-4 in the SEC. The Vols are coming off a 67-62 upset of No. 3/4 Auburn last Saturday night in Knoxville.

Santiago Vescovi and Kennedy Chandler lead the Volunteers offensively, with each averaging 13.8 ppg. Vescovi is the only player to start all 28 games for Tennessee this season. Chandler has gotten the nod for all 27 games he’s played in, missing only the SEC opener at Alabama due to testing positive for COVID-19.

A balanced attack features a trio of Vols contributing more than 8.0 ppg. Zakai Zeigler adds 8.9 ppg, Josiah-Jordan James chips in 8.8 ppg and Olivier Nkamhoua puts in 8.6 ppg.

Last Time Out

Kario Oquendo registered his team-leading 10th 20-point outing of the season – and his eighth in SEC play – however Florida still defeated Georgia 84-72 last Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum.

Braelen Bridges added 16 points, his team-high 22nd double-figure performance during the 2021-22 campaign.

A back-and-forth first half featured eight lead changes before the Gators inched out to a 41-34 lead at the intermission. Florida then opened the second stanza with a 10-0 surge to gain control of the contest.

Cook’s Career: NCAA Wise

“Super senior” Aaron Cook will be honored in pre-game ceremonies prior to his final game at Stegeman Coliseum on Tuesday evening. The St. Louis has played in a historic number of games.

Cook will be participating in his 162nd college basketball game against Tennessee, which will represent the third-most in NCAA Division I history.

Cook played in 103 games in four seasons at Southern Illinois from 2016-20, including a redshirt campaign with six contests in 2019-20. He saw action in 30 games last season at Gonzaga during the Bulldogs’ NCAA runner-up finish. He has added 28 more at Georgia.

Entering this season, Ohio State’s David Lighty held the NCAA record with 157 games played and only 13 players had logged PT in 150 contests.

Those numbers have grown exponentially this season with players awarded extra eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Jan. 13, Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon inched past Lighty’s mark, and he will play in his 171st game on Feb. 28. Entering this week, 46 players had joined the previous 13 to reach the 150 GP milestone.

At tipoff on Tuesday, only two other players will have played in more games than Cook as outlined below.

NCAA Division I Career GP Leaders

Rk. No. Player, School Seasons

1. 171 Jordan Bohannon, Iowa 2016-22

2. 167 Chevez Goodwin, USC 2016-22

3. 162 Aaron Cook, Georgia 2016-22

162 Garrison Brooks, Miss. St. 2017-22

Cook’s Career: UGA Wise

In addition to his status from an NCAA historical perspective, Aaron Cook also has left his mark on the Georgia record books in his one season in Athens.

With nine assists against Auburn on Feb. 5, Cook joined Georgia’s top-20 single-season leaders for passes to points.

With 11 assists in Georgia’s last two games, Cook ascended all the way from No. 11 to No. 3 on that ledger.

Cook enters the Tennessee contest just $1.30 – as in 13 dimes – away from the No. 2 as outlined below.

UGA Season Assist Leaders

Rk. No. Player Season GP

1. 193 Sahvir Wheeler 2021 26

2. 169 Pertha Robinson 1995 27

3. 156 Aaron Cook 2022 28

4. 154 Sundiata Gaines 2007 32

5. 153 Rashad Wright 2002 32

152 Donald Hartry 1986 30

