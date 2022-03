It's high time that carrot salad had its turn in the spotlight. Too often overlooked for more flashy side dishes at backyard cookouts, carrot salad is a sleeper hit, packed with color, bold flavor, and a riot of textures. Take that, pasta salad! (Just kidding, pasta salad… we have room in our hearts for both of you!) Whether you're firing up the grill or planning your Easter dinner, add this carrot salad to the menu—it goes with everything!

RECIPES ・ 11 HOURS AGO