ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Ukraine set to receive 70 fighter jets from EU nations, officials say

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZEik_0eS8TIZp00

The European Union has decided to provide Ukraine with 70 Russian-made fighter planes to help the country’s defence against invading Russian troops.

In a statement on Facebook, the Air Force Command of Ukraine’s armed forces said the country will get 16 MiG-29 and 14 Su-25 planes from Bulgaria , 28 Mig-29 planes from Poland and another 12 MiG-29 jets from Slovakia .

A Ukrainian government official told Politico magazine that Ukrainian pilots had reached Poland to begin the process of taking control of the planes.

Late on Sunday, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell had said in a statement that the planes would be transferred to the Ukrainian air force alongside deliveries of smaller items such as shoulder-fired anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles for the Ukrainian army.

“We are going to provide even fighter jets”, he was quoted as saying by the nonprofit newspaper EUobserver .

“We are not talking about just ammunition. We are providing the most important arms to go to war.”

Mr Borell added that the weapons were to be partly financed by €450m (£376m) from the EU budget.

The move will be the first-ever use of EU funds to buy lethal arms for a country at war, he noted.

He added that member states, including Denmark, Germany and Sweden, were also directly pouring in military supplies while Poland was serving as a “logistic hub”.

Help is also coming in for Ukraine’s military system from Canada with prime minister Justin Trudeau announcing on Tuesday that anti-tank weapon systems will be sent to the country.

In a statement on Twitter Mr Trudeau said: “We’re supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems and upgraded ammunition.”

“This is in addition to our three previous shipments of military equipment – and it’s on top of the night vision goggles, body armour, gas masks, and helmets we announced yesterday.”

He added that his administration has also decided to ban imports of Russian crude oil which “accounts for more than one third of Russia ’s federal budget revenue, even though Canada has barely imported any Russian oil and gas in recent years, this move sends a powerful message”.

On 24 February, Russian troops launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine after president Vladimir Putin announced a “military operation”.

While talks have been held between both sides on Monday, they have not yielded any results yet.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Josep Borrell
Person
Justin Trudeau
Washington Post

A Syrian rebel commander’s advice to Ukrainians on how to fight Russian invaders

Ukrainians have joined a gruesome but not-so-exclusive club — victims of unprovoked Russian military attacks and reported war crimes. The Syrian opposition, which has been attacked by Russian forces for almost seven years, has some advice for Ukrainians on surviving Russian military assaults and fighting invading Russian soldiers. They say that each day Ukrainians resist Russian aggression and fight for their homeland is a victory against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Independent

German news translator bursts into tears while reporting Ukrainian president Zelensky’s speech

A journalist at a German news channel broke down in tears while translating Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech on Sunday. In an emotional video shared on social media, the translator can be heard struggling to continue her voiceover for the German media outlet Welt. She managed to translate some of Mr Zelensky’s words, saying: “Russia is on the path of evil, Russia must loose its voice in the UN.”She then continued: “Ukraine, we definitely know..” before having to pause. She managed to say: “what we are defending”, before her voice broke. The translator can then be heard taking a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Fighter Aircraft#Jets#Military Equipment#The European Union#Russian#The Air Force Command#Su 25#Ukrainian#Politico#Euobserver#Twitter
Reuters

Russian military ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace that his ministry was ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain on military issues, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a defence ministry statement. The statement was issued after talks between the ministers...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
MilitaryTimes

Russian jets intercepted on Marine F-35B deployment with UK

ARLINGTON, Virginia — In 2021 Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 joined the British aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth on a historic deployment years in the making ― one that showcased the F-35B. During the ship’s nearly eight months at sea, Marines and British pilots with the Joint Squadron 617...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin ready to talk with NATO; says some Russian troops leaving Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he’s ready to discuss Russia’s security concerns with the U.S. and NATO, and has agreed to pull some Russian troops away from Ukraine. Ahead of his remarks, the Russian military announced some of the units positioned near Ukraine are returning to their home bases.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

534K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy