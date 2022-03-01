Latitude Festival 2022: Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Phoebe Bridgers announced to perform

The first wave of acts has been announced for Latitude Festival 2022.

The event will be headlined this year by Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi , rock band Foals, and Snow Patrol .

Also on the billing are Phoebe Bridgers , Irish band Fontaines DC, Maggie Rogers, rapper Little Simz , Manic Street Preachers , Self Esteem , Rina Sawayama and Caroline Polachek.

Other music acts scheduled to perform include singer-songwriter Billie Marten, indie band Porridge Radio, and poet/spoken-word artist Kae Tempest.

“We're honoured & thrilled to be headlining Latitude this year,” Foals said in a statement. “It's especially significant to us as our first ever festival headline set was at Latitude almost 10 years ago and we remember the rush of that show like it's today. It felt like being handed the controls to a jumbo jet at 35k feet...

“Latitude helped us and many other great UK bands realise their potential. We couldn't be happier to come back on the Saturday night to remind everyone & ourselves how powerful & euphoric live music can be.”

The comedy side of the festival will be headlined by Russell Howard, who will be joined by Tim Key, Rosie Jones and David O’Doherty, among others.

“Can’t wait to headline Latitude,” Howard said. “Such a brilliant festival and always has an excellent range of music and comedy.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 1 March here .