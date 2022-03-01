ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, PA

EPA: 'Appalling' discharge violations by Hanover Foods into Oil Creek include floating solids

By Lena Tzivekis, Hanover Evening Sun
 5 days ago
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is taking legal action to get Hanover Foods Corporation to address numerous alleged violations at the company’s wastewater treatment facility in Hanover.

Several alleged violations include excessive levels of contaminants as well as floating solids and visible scum in the discharged water and receiving water.

“The number of alleged violations observed during inspections is appalling,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “The company needs to identify why this occurred and present a plan to fix this so that the local waters that eventually feed into the Chesapeake Bay are protected.”

Hanover Foods is currently under a consent order with EPA and will conduct a study to determine the cause and how to correct these alleged water pollution violations.

EPA and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection have identified numerous alleged violations at the facility during environmental inspections, including:

  • Discharges of water exceeding permit effluent discharge limitations
  • Floating solids and visible scum in wastewater and receiving water
  • Violations of the permit’s operation and maintenance conditions

EPA alleges the company has failed to comply with a state-issued National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit.

This permit allows Hanover Foods to operate its own wastewater treatment facility at 1486 York Street to treat industrial waste before wastewater is discharged to Oil Creek, a tributary of the Codorus Creek that feeds into the Susquehanna River in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

In an Administrative Order on Consent, an agreement between EPA and Hanover Foods, the company has agreed to provide EPA with a complete engineering evaluation and propose and implement a corrective action plan and maintenance plan to correct the alleged violations.

This work is a first step in addressing the company’s discharge of pollutants into the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

Hanover Foods could not be immediately reached to comment.

The EPA is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health during the development of this action.

Lena Tzivekis is a reporter for the Evening Sun. Follow her Twitter at @tzivekis, and say hi, or let her know where to get the best cup of coffee!

Comments / 2

jbeam
5d ago

Thank you EPA. Always attacking a business but you allow Harrisburg city to dump thousands of gallon of human waste into the Susquehanna. Why don’t we concentrate on that first? Or is it your job to attack small business?

Reply(1)
9
