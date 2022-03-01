Meghan Markle news latest – Duchess wades into politics AGAIN to hail Biden plan as fans demand she runs for President

MEGHAN Markle has waded in on politics once again after President Joe Biden confirmed he had nominated Judge Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court.

The decision made her the first ever black woman to be nominated to the high court.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke to Anita Hill, professor at Brandeis University who has penned an op-ed in honour of Black History Month in the US.

Meghan said: “The civil rights history of tomorrow is being written today.”

“Judge Jackson’s nomination has opened new ground for women’s representation at the highest level of a judicial system that for too long has tilted against the very community she hails from.

“For the millions of young women who will rightfully find inspiration from this moment, let’s remind ourselves that Black achievement is something that exists not just today or yesterday, and not just in moments of celebration, but as a fabric woven into the entire chronicle of the American story.”

This is not the first time that Meghan has waded into the political sphere as the Duchess previously penned letters to US Congress leaders to advocate for paid leave for all parents.

This has led to many of her supporters wanting her to run for President.

One fan said: "Meghan Markle should run for president."

Whilst another said: "I want Meghan Markle to run for president, she would do a great job."

Expert calls Meghan Markle ‘most inspirational Royal’

Lawyer and activist Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu said in an exclusive chat with The Daily Express that she sees Meghan Markle as the most inspirational royal, but the Queen as the most influential.

“I don’t think Meghan is a past royal,” she said.

“She’s still royal, as she’s married to the Duke of Sussex, who is the grandson of the Queen – so she is absolutely still royal. Is she inspiring? I think so.”

Mos-Shogbamimu continued to say: “It’s on a larger scale for Meghan because she’s got the global eye amplified to her. But what they are doing to her is what they do to us, too.”

Discussing The Duchesses way of life before entering The Firm, Dr. Shola said: “Meghan was an independent woman and a millionaire before she met Harry. Therefore, they weren’t giving her anything that she didn’t already have. So I would definitely say that Meghan, in 2022, is the most inspirational royal.”

“I think Harry probably wanted to do more and wanted more flexibility,” she also said. “Meghan being in his life gave him the wings he needed to fly.”

Mother of two continues fight against inequality

Named after her grandmother, Lilibet was born to Harry and Meghan last Summer, during a pandemic that has statistically hit women harder than men.

Meghan has been open about the inequalities women face and chosen to use her platform to speak out it.

Despite Meghan and Harry being stripped of many of the luxuries that come with being royal, many suggest they refrain from discussing their political views publicly.

Others are of the opinion that those with a platform should use it to create change.

Despite praise for William and Kate showing support of Ukraine, Meghan has come under fire for 'getting political'

Meghan has shown support for Biden's choice for Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

She said it of the pick, "it opens new ground for women's representation".

Meghan has been vocal about equal rights regarding both race and gender in the past. This time, she has been under fire for it, though the move from Biden is another one that supports equality.

Meanwhile, the Cambridges have been hailed for 'getting political' when expressing support for Ukraine.

Most people still have empathy for Meghan and Harry

Despite the Sussexes seemingly living in the US to escape the UK, British people are yet to turn their backs on the royals.

With Meghan coming in top and Harry hot on her heals, Prince Andrew interestingly comes in third for public considering coverage to be overly critical.

Prince Harry says he and Meghan were 'brought together for a reason'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared on stage at the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards to accept the president's award.

During his acceptance speech he said that himself and the Duchess “were brought together for a reason”.

The couple received the prestigious accolade, which recognises “special achievement and distinguished public service”, at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex told attendees: “I think it’s safe to say I come from a very different background to my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason.

“We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to confront injustice and a belief that the most overlooked are often the most important to listen to.”

Meghan Markle added: “I couldn’t be prouder that we’re doing this work together.”

“We are so deeply humbled to be here in the company of such illustrious awardees.”

Harry and Meghan's plan to outflank the royal family

The Sussexes, who took a step back from the working royals, are striving to be seen as the members of the firm 'who care' ommentator Eric Schiffer suggested.

The American PR expert has claimed: "They (Harry and Meghan) are going to own the hearts and minds of Gen Z and millennials. They will be seen as the real royals, who care. They are trying to outflank the Royal Family.

"They are trying to do the work of what the Royal Family typically is about, which is about optimising society and helping to make society that much more uplifted in many ways – whether that is emotional or culturally."

He has also said that their Spotify and Netflix media deals, are ideal to tighten their "relationships with Gen Z and millennials", something that happens "whenever you can take the mask of celebrity off, especially if you are positioned at a high level and are able to show your heart and speak about things that are true for you authentically".

He added: "They have zeroed in on the future of the monarchy, which is the youth of the world."

Harry acknowledges people of Ukraine at NAACP award

Taking to the stage to receive the prestigious award, Prince Harry took a moment to acknowledge the people of Ukraine.

He said: “Before I begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently need our continued support as a global community.”

The Duke of Sussex then went on to thank the NAACP for the award, saying: “I also echo the immense gratitude for tonight, both for this award and this community for welcoming me so warmly.

“I think it’s safe to say that I come from a very different background from my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason.

“We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to confront injustice and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to.”

Sussex fans convinced they’re in line for Nobel Peace prize

Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are convinced the royal pair are in line for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Royal journalist Richard Eden tweeted that fans of the couple were messaging him to gloat about the “news”.

On his social media, Eden wrote: “Prince Harry and Meghan’s cheerleaders are tweeting me – seriously – suggesting that, next, the couple will be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.”

Underneath, one fan retaliated, saying: “You are really not going to tweet about the (civil rights group) NAACP award?

“So why should someone follow your show if it’s biased and not covering news like this? You know the Nobel Peace is next right? Stay mad.”

Meghan Markle left Camilla ‘very upset’

Camilla was reported to have been left “very upset” after photos of Meghan Markle were released as she gave a landmark speech in 2020, to mark the 10th anniversary of the Women of the World Festival in London.

Meghan was said to have broken a pledge not to overshadow Camilla’s campaign by having the pictures of her private visit to the National Theatre be published the same day.

One well-placed insider said at the time: “Camilla’s work is very important to her and her decision to highlight the scourge of domestic violence at the 10th ­anniversary of Women of the World was a carefully thought-out plan.

“Over the last four years, she has worked tirelessly, mostly behind the scenes but to great effect, to use her ­platform and personal experiences to highlight the issue and help sufferers.

“Of course, it was known Harry and Meghan would be doing engagements this week, some privately, but everyone was in agreement that Camilla’s speech should take precedence. ­Unfortunately some people had other ideas.”

Harry’s diet changes could be ‘indicative of Meghan influence’

Behavioural expert Darren Stanton has analysed the Royal family’s preferred food choices, on behalf of UK coffee retailer Coffee Friend, and reveals what their tastes suggest about their different personality traits, from Kate Middleton’s ‘relatable’ hearty dishes to Prince Harry’s love of a ‘nostalgic’ Sunday roast.

He also comments on Harry’s decision to ditch his love of junk foods for healthier alternatives now he’s living in LA, stating: “Harry’s change in diet could be indicative of Meghan’s influence on him within their relationship to be more adventurous.”

Stanton says: “In recent years, it’s reported Harry has ditched junk food, including pizza, and is now embracing the Californian lifestyle by eating healthier foods, like plenty of fruit, and sipping on green smoothies…

“Harry’s change in diet could be indicative of Meghan’s influence on him within their relationship to be more adventurous. Despite moving Stateside, however, Harry still longs for a touch of tradition and is said to love a Sunday roast, with him and Meghan often cooking a roasted chicken together. A typically British dish, not only is this reflective of a home connection he still holds dear, suggesting he misses parts of his life back in the UK, but also signifies how Harry chases feelings of nostalgia too.”

Harry’s memoir & who’s really excited about reading it

The golden era of the royal family seems to be long forgotten and though many are still fans of the Queen, do we care about Prince Harry’s memoir?

The book, published by Penguin Random House, is set to be released this year.

A lot of the prince’s life seems familiar to the public, but so much has happened that the Duke of Sussex wants to explain.

He and his wife, Meghan Markle, a successful actress in her own right, left the UK for the US in a bid to gain privacy from the press.

According to YouGov, though a quarter (25%) of Americans would be interested in reading the memoir compared to only 14% of Britons.