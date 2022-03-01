ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Buncombe to vote on $628K disease-fighting mobile unit. Here's what it looks like.

By Andrew Jones, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1coQdN_0eS8QqFo00

ASHEVILLE - Buncombe County wants to spend nearly $630,000 on a mobile unit that will take the fight to the streets against diseases, something county health leaders think could be a permanent part of local wellness response in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buncombe County Board of Commissioners at its March 1 meeting will vote on what’s called a "communicable disease and infection prevention mobile team," run by the Health and Human Services department.

According to Matthews Specialty Vehicles' renderings provided to the Citizen Times by Buncombe spokesperson Stacey Wood, the mobile unit itself is a truck-like vehicle with a walk-in clinic in the body.

Not only would this effort include the purchase and outfitting of equipment ― which commissioners already have approved for the 2022 budget ― it would also employ a team of six professionals: one public health nurse supervisor, two public health nurses, two emergency management specialists and one administrative support associate.

Altogether the unit would cost Buncombe $628,114, money set to come from state allocations for communicable disease support for local health departments.

Public health says the money ultimately will help go toward expanding “communicable disease surveillance, detection, control and prevention activities.”

Speaking on upcoming needs for the BCHHS, Public Health Director Stacie Saunders in a recent interview said mobility during the pandemic has been one key to bringing COVID-19 resources to the public to supplement services at the 40 Coxe Ave. clinic.

“When the vaccine became available, not only did we have a fixed site, we also had mobile vaccination opportunities,” Saunders said.

“Mobilization of our services during COVID have been pretty much a standard, but one of the things that many local health departments don’t have are true mobile units to do that work. So, you piecemeal that together in the moment until you have an opportunity where funding applies. We were able to use funding to purchase a mobile unit.”

Saunders said it will likely be in Buncombe toward the end of the current fiscal year, which is July 31, or the beginning of the new one.

In January, Saunders and public health were engineering the team they will request March 1 from county spending.

But she said BCHHS envisioned the mobile “framework” as a flexible model that could address more than just fighting communicable diseases.

“Yes, we could use it for COVID testing and COVID vaccines, but we could also use it for community outreach when it comes to food insecurity and nutrition. We could use it for other communicable disease outbreaks and awareness and other immunization efforts when it comes to childhood needs. Lots of great possibilities.”

She noted the possibility of making these units part of a “permanent infrastructure” when it comes to county health response measures.

Relief funds: Buncombe has $27 million in COVID-19 relief funding left. What's the 2022 game plan?

The move to hire more people to run this sort of unit comes after the county, according to Saunders, has been “using a lot of contract staffing” during the pandemic. That was because of surges in COVID-19 and sudden needs.

The new staff of six would be more permanent, however.

“It’s a bit of a miniature clinic on wheels,” Saunders said, describing what the unit may look like once it’s ready. It will have multiple spaces inside and awnings that can be set up around the unit outside, emphasizing its potential versatility.

“We are very flexible and nimble,” Saunders said of public health departments across North Carolina. She said many people at BCHHS during the pandemic have played a part in addressing COVID-19 needs locally, in addition to their regular job description.

Buncombe, like other departments, has used state and federal help to address surge needs, Saunders said, specifically around testing and vaccination needs.

The new mobile isn’t the only on-the-go program Buncombe is supporting.

In November, commissioners approved a $500,000 Dogwood Health Trust grant funding a medication assisted treatment (MAT) team, made of four paramedics and one support coordinator.

“This means there’s a mobile unit available to go anywhere at any time to meet people where they are to begin MAT treatment,” said Commissioner Jasmine-Beach Ferrara in a recent interview, discussing Buncombe’s mobile team expansion.

“This is a really critical step forward because it eliminates the gaps that are happening. Someone might say, ‘Yeah, I’m willing to give that at try,’ and then they can’t get an appointment for three days. It’s a huge step.”

Buncombe in its individual efforts to mobilize health and treatment response joins the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services which is also investing in mobile units. NCDHHS announced in a December release it would put $4.4 million in 15 mobile units across the state.

"Meeting people where they are, especially in our rural communities, is a key priority and critical to responding to this crisis," Chief Deputy Secretary for Health Kody H. Kinsley said in a statement.

The money went to care organizations Eastpointe, Partners Health Management and Trillium Health Resources. The mobile units would go out to the communities those organizations served, according to the release.

Andrew Jones is Buncombe County government and health care reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at @arjonesreports on Facebook and Twitter, 828-226-6203 or arjones@citizentimes.com. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Ukrainian civilians race to evacuate under 11-hour cease-fire

Lviv, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities prepared Sunday for a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city pounded by a week-long Russian attack as economic pressure on Moscow intensified and diplomats shuttled around Europe to try to end the war. Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were...
POLITICS
NBC News

Two dead as tornado moves through central Iowa, officials say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were killed Saturday when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said. Emergency management officials in Madison County said at least two people died when the tornado touched down in the area southwest of Des Moines, according to NBC affiliate WHO of Des Moines. Officials didn’t identify those killed or release details about what had happened.
DES MOINES, IA
CNN

Mike Pence is no profile in courage

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. His forthcoming paperback is The Cost of Chaos: The Trump Administration and the World. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asheville, NC
Government
Buncombe County, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Health
County
Buncombe County, NC
Asheville, NC
Health
NBC News

U.S. in 'active' talks with allies about banning Russian oil imports, Blinken says

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is in talks with European allies about potentially banning the import of Russian oil, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday. "I spoke to the President and the leading members of the cabinet about this just yesterday from Europe, and we are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course at the same time maintaining a steady global supply of oil," said Blinken on "Meet the Press."
POTUS
CNN

Trump has been on Putin's side in Ukraine's long struggle against Russian aggression

(CNN) — Americans rarely pay much attention to international events. Busy lives leave little time for distant events with unfamiliar protagonists. Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has become a rare exception, its butchery in plain view via saturation coverage for anyone with a video screen. But Americans may not yet have absorbed this disturbing reality: The American president who left office just 14 months ago sided with the butcher.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Mobilization#The Citizen Times#Covid
Reuters

Israel's foreign minister to meet Blinken in Latvia

JERUSALEM, March 6 (Reuters) - Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday in Riga, Lapid's office said on Sunday. Israel has been trying to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine has requested that Israel serve as intermediary,...
POLITICS
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

1K+
Followers
829
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy