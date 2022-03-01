ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Answer Man: Did Asheville muddy up Haw Creek? Land clearing near Smiley's Flea Market?

By John Boyle, Asheville Citizen Times
Today’s batch of burning questions, my smart-aleck answers and the real deal:

Question: While on my morning walk, I observed a city of Asheville water project that was dumping sediment into the road, then washing it down the drainage ditch into Haw Creek. I'm pretty sure this is in violation of city, state, and federal sediment control laws. I took some pics. I'd love for someone to investigate with the city to inquire why they are dumping sediment into our neighborhood stream, with no runoff prevention or mitigation, while the rest of us get charged monthly for storm water management to prevent such pollution — a program I totally support, by the way. Thanks for any help.

My answer: On a positive note, this might not have violated international law. Oh wait a sec ... this just in: it did.

Real answer: For the record, the city is not going out and dumping mud in streams.

"The event in question was not a scheduled project, instead, it was efforts to correct a water main break on the edge of a road in that area," city of Asheville spokeswoman Kim Miller said via email. "An AvlAlert was sent out to notify people in the area who could have been impacted by the break, and to alert the public of work being carried out in the area. This is standard operating procedure."

One problem here is water flows where it wants to flow, and that can be tough to control.

"Once isolated, water needed to be pumped out of the trench dug to fix the break," Miller said. "As the stream is located downhill from the break, that is where the water flowed."

The city crew used de-chlorination tablets to ensure chlorine was removed from the water.

"Pumps are not designed to extract mud, only water, however, some discoloration of that water will occur," Miller said. "A fire hydrant had to be opened to get the air out of the water main once it was isolated and repaired."

The city also ensures the roadway is cleaned and safe for the public.

"We always do our best to protect the environment," Miller said. "We follow North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality protocol when we have to make repairs. Unfortunately we can’t control where the water goes. It will flow to the lowest level which is usually a stream or river."

These water main breaks happen on occasion, and the city's "teams respond and mitigate the situation quickly and safely and to prevent water loss," Miller said.

Question: I am wondering if you by chance know what is going on in the space sort of behind Smiley's Flea Market, between U.S. 25 and Old Hendersonville Road in the Fletcher area. There's quite a bit of land that is being cleared, and the developers have been burning the trees and brush for several days, except for when snow was on the ground. I know a recycling plant went in there recently. This is between that and the concrete plant. Just curious. Lots of activity around there.

My answer: Why we don't yet have a "Burning Tree" festival around here has always boggled my mind. Huge opportunity to bring in more tourists. Why should "Burning Man" get all the love way out there in Nevada?

Real answer: The property in question is in northern Henderson County, according to Autumn Radcliff, the county's planning director. The site is located at 250 Old Hendersonville Road.

"There is a Soil Erosion and Sedimentation Control permit issued from the state for the land-clearing activities," Radcliff said. "The work on site and storage is part of the I-26 project that North Carolina Department of Transportation is doing."

Contractors are in the midst of the $534 million I-26 widening project. The project comprises an 18-mile stretch of I-26 between the Brevard Road interchange in Buncombe County and Four Seasons Boulevard in Henderson County. It should be completed in spring 2024.

This is the opinion of John Boyle. To submit a question, contact him at 232-5847 or jboyle@citizen-times.com

