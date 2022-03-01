ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Top 5 condo sales in St. Johns County: Sand Dollar unit on Crescent Beach sells for $775K

By Ty Hinton, St. Augustine Record
 5 days ago

A condo at Sand Dollar Condo at Crescent Beach sold for $775,000 on Feb. 15. The unit, built in 1982, is 1,554 square feet.

Take a look at the five most expensive condos sold in St. Johns County from Feb. 14-18 , 2022 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OkqnN_0eS8QJZB00

Sand Dollar Condo

8000 A1A South, Unit 202, St. Augustine 32080

Price: $775,000

Buyer: Gregory Philip Spears et al

Sold: Feb. 14

Year built: 1982

Square feet: 1,554

Atlantic East Condos

6170 A1A South, Unit 108, St. Augustine 32080

Price: $625,000

Buyer: RC Two Properties LLC

Sold: Feb. 15

Year built: 1986

Square feet: 1,415

Sea Winds Condo

890 A1A Beach Blvd., Unit 51, St. Augustine Beach 32080

Price: $545,000

Buyer: Karyn Beth Adams

Sold: Feb. 15

Year built: 1989

Square feet: 1,224

Crescent Sandpiper Condo

7950 A1A South, Unit 214, St. Augustine 32080

Price: $540,000

Buyer: Robert and Judith Ann Holbert et al

Sold: Feb. 15

Year built: 1973

Square feet: 1,166

Grand Ravine Condo

128 Canyon Trail, St. Augustine 32086

Price: $405,000

Buyer: Dennis and Emma Jane Miller

Sold: Feb. 15

Year built: 2018

Square feet: 1,932

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Top 5 condo sales in St. Johns County: Sand Dollar unit on Crescent Beach sells for $775K

