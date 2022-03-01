ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelps, NY

Cool, easy walk on Ontario Pathways in Phelps

By Julie Sherwood, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 5 days ago

This wasn’t the first time Rosie dug her paws into an Ontario Pathways trail. If you’ve ventured along any section of the more than 20 miles of rail trail through Ontario County, you know it’s ideal for a hike as long or short as you want to make it. The paths are perfect for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, too.

Another feature of Ontario Pathways: The trails are relatively flat and easy for walking. The entire trail system covers about 25 miles, which includes 23.3 miles of a multi-use, non-motorized rails-to-trails pathway. Three additional loops add another 1.7 miles of hiking only.

On a sunny day this week, we passed a few folks snowshoeing their way along the path  heading north from the Gifford Road trailhead in Phelps. Rosie wants to thank her fan Bob Pierson (of course, Rosie assumes you adore her) for a tip about this stretch. It was indeed a refreshing walk with woods, fields and stream views. Rest assured Rosie received her treats along the way and she slurped a good amount of snow, too.

Thanks to an all-volunteer nonprofit organization and supporters, Ontario Pathways is maintained, improved, and free for everyone to enjoy all year long. When the snow melts, you’ll see the paths groomed of either fine cinder, grass or stone.

News on the Ontario Pathways website notes work has been taking place to correct some run-off problems that have caused severe erosion to a section of trail. So you’ll want to avoid the section from BOCES north to Vogt Road where heavy equipment is at work on drainage fixes. Check for updates and more about the trail on the Ontario Pathways website, https://ontariopathways.org/about .

This column features the trail treks of Rosie the redbone hound and her companion, reporter Julie Sherwood. What’s your favorite dog-friendly trail in the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions? Send your photos and ideas to jsherwood@messengerpostmedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Cool, easy walk on Ontario Pathways in Phelps

