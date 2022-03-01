ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea legend explains why League Cup final was ‘one of the best’ games ‘you will ever see’

By Simon Phillips
 2 days ago

Chelsea played out a thrilling encounter against Liverpool in the League Cup final over the weekend and what a game it was to watch. Even though Chelsea ended up on the losing side after an 22 penalty shootout ending to the game, you got a sense from both sets of fans...

WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ian Wright warns 'the comeback starts now' as the Arsenal legend posts sweaty post-workout pictures after his grandson D'Margio Wright-Phillips claimed he is a BETTER finisher than his grandad

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has teased a comeback after his grandson D'Margio Wright-Phillips claimed that he is a better finisher than him. Wright-Phillips is currently plying his trade at Stoke City, and has broken into their first-team in recent weeks, scoring his first league goal for the Championship club back in January against Fulham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pat Nevin
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel admits it wasn't easy for Chelsea to 'focus' on FA Cup tie with Luton against the backdrop of Roman Abramovich's impending club sale... but German hails performances of attacking pair Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea's distracted stars for ignoring the news of Roman Abramovich's impending club sale to grind to FA Cup victory at Luton. Romelu Lukaku's late goal sunk Luton 3-2 at Kenilworth Road to send Chelsea into the sixth round, after earlier efforts for Saul Niguez and Timo Werner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool To Face Nottingham Forest Or Huddersfield Town In FA Cup Quarterfinals

Thursday evening’s FA Cup draw announced Liverpool would be traveling to a Championship side, dependent on their results this upcoming Monday. The Reds will face one of either Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Both sides play their next round on 7th March, so our opponent will be truly decided that evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Luton Town have risen from non-league football just eight years ago and now have Premier League ambitions... But first, passionate boss Nathan Jones, his players and a rocking Kenilworth Road crowd are hoping to send Chelsea crashing out the FA Cup

Kenilworth Road will shake and rattle and when Luton Town get on a roll against the world champions, it may well feel as though the roof is going to come off the ramshackle old place. With a plush new stadium inching ever closer, the Hatters' home of the last 117...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku ends his goal drought to seal progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals for crisis-hit Blues after they fell behind TWICE against Championship opposition

So the farewell tour started with a frightful scare for Chelsea in the humble surroundings of Luton Town followed by a sigh of relief as Romelu Lukaku, the most expensive of all the footballers signed under Roman Abramovich, came to the rescue. Twelve minutes remains when Lukaku, the club's £97.5million...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Aston Villa 0-1 Everton: Aurora Galli scores first Toffees goal

Aurora Galli scored her first Everton goal as they ended a run of four consecutive Women's Super League defeats with victory at Aston Villa. Villa had looked in control for most of the game in a match of limited chances. But Hanna Bennison's stunning cross found Italy midfielder Galli to...
SOCCER
90min.com

Wolves predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League

Jose Sa (GK) - Arguably the best goalkeeper in the division this season, although he didn't cover himself in glory by turning Alexandre Lacazette's shot into his own net against Arsenal. Max Kilman (CB) - A right-footed left centre-back, of which there aren't many on the planet. Conor Coady (CB)...
PREMIER LEAGUE

