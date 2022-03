The English Premier League is giving us one great season. Even though it will be a two-horse race for the title, it is still a very exciting year. One of those horses is Manchester City. The Citizens are set to face their city rivals in Manchester United and it is an important game. Even though they had a sizable lead, Liverpool is only six points and one game behind. As they look to continue their quest for the championship, here are our Manchester City predictions for the Manchester derby matchup vs Manchester United.

