Premier League

Chelsea player ‘approaching another step’ to leaving the club this summer

By Simon Phillips
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

As the days go by and we edge even closer to the summer transfer window, thoughts have turned to what sort of business that clubs will be doing in the next market. Chelsea will surely be looking to bring some new players through the door this window, especially when you take...

www.yardbarker.com

WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
Andreas Christensen
Absolute Chelsea

Simulated FA Cup Quarter Final Draw: Chelsea Handed Away Tie at Southampton, Avoid Man City & Liverpool

The FA Cup quarter final draw will take place on Thursday evening and Absolute Chelsea have simulated the outcome to see who Thomas Tuchel's side could face. Chelsea sealed their spot in the last eight following a 3-2 win at Championship side Luton Town on Wednesday night. Tuchel's side, who went behind after two minutes to a Reece Burke header, manage to hold the hosts to net a 78th minute winner through Romelu Lukaku to avoid an upset.
theScore

Report: Barcelona closing in on Chelsea's Christensen, Milan's Kessie

Barcelona are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on free transfers in the summer, sources told ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens. The players' respective contracts expire in June, and Barcelona reportedly expect them to join before next season, barring "any...
Daily Mail

Chelsea face apprehension from rival clubs to deal with them this summer and could be hardballed in negotiations with prospective signings uneasy about joining given Roman Abramovich's connections with Vladimir Putin

Chelsea are facing apprehension from rival clubs about dealing with them in the summer transfer window. Sportsmail understands prospective signings are uneasy about joining Chelsea, given Abramovich’s connections with Vladimir Putin’s Russian regime. Abramovich has confirmed that he has put Chelsea up for sale and revealed that he...
KESQ

8 soccer players leave Russian club as exodus continues

KRASNODAR, Russia (AP) — Eight foreign soccer players have left Russian Premier League club Krasnodar in a continuing exodus of players and staff since Russia invaded Ukraine last week. Krasnodar says the eight players asked for their contracts to be suspended but not canceled, so they could live and train elsewhere. They include former France international Rémy Cabella and Sweden winger Victor Claesson. Coach Daniel Farke quit on Wednesday along with his assistants after less than two months in the job and without overseeing a game.
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel admits it wasn't easy for Chelsea to 'focus' on FA Cup tie with Luton against the backdrop of Roman Abramovich's impending club sale... but German hails performances of attacking pair Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea's distracted stars for ignoring the news of Roman Abramovich's impending club sale to grind to FA Cup victory at Luton. Romelu Lukaku's late goal sunk Luton 3-2 at Kenilworth Road to send Chelsea into the sixth round, after earlier efforts for Saul Niguez and Timo Werner.
SB Nation

Liverpool To Face Nottingham Forest Or Huddersfield Town In FA Cup Quarterfinals

Thursday evening’s FA Cup draw announced Liverpool would be traveling to a Championship side, dependent on their results this upcoming Monday. The Reds will face one of either Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Both sides play their next round on 7th March, so our opponent will be truly decided that evening.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United managerial target Erik ten Hag is having English lessons ahead of talks about taking over at Old Trafford this summer, with Ajax aware of his intention to leave

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has taken English lessons as he gears up for talks with Manchester United. Sportsmail has learned that Ten Hag is studying English in a bid to ensure he has a fluent grasp of the language ahead of a possible move to the Premier League this summer.
Daily Mail

Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku ends his goal drought to seal progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals for crisis-hit Blues after they fell behind TWICE against Championship opposition

So the farewell tour started with a frightful scare for Chelsea in the humble surroundings of Luton Town followed by a sigh of relief as Romelu Lukaku, the most expensive of all the footballers signed under Roman Abramovich, came to the rescue. Twelve minutes remains when Lukaku, the club's £97.5million...
