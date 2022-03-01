ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

4 races to watch in the Texas primary

By Elena Moore
kacu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 midterm elections kick off in earnest Tuesday as voting concludes in Texas for the state's primary. (Polls close at 7 p.m. local time. Follow key results here.) Top GOP statewide leaders face reelection challenges from fellow Republicans, while congressional and state legislative candidates navigate redrawn political maps....

