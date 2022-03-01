ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Eastern Dutchess running club booming: See what's scheduled, Millbrook Marathon details

By Pete Colaizzo
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 5 days ago
We start today with a lyric from our favorite New Jersey poet, some guy named Bruce Springsteen:

“From small things mama, big things one day come.”

This upbeat, rockabilly tune — made famous by Dave Edmunds but written by Springsteen — has nothing to do with running, per se. But in a way, it describes the arc of growth for the Eastern Dutchess Road Runners Club, which enters its sixth year in 2022.

Begun as the Dover Plains Running Club by John Morris, it was nothing more than a few glorified group runs out in Eastern Dutchess County. But from small things …

“When we started out,’’ Morris said, “we were just a small-town club in Dover Plains with only a couple of members. Over the years, we have been growing the membership by putting on races, weekly runs and other fun events.’’

On the Run: Runners faster than ever boggle the mind, especially on track's 'magic carpet'

During the past year, the EDRRC doubled in size and now is at an all-time high of more than 150 members, spanning Dutchess and Putnam counties and even spilling over into neighboring Fairfield County, Connecticut.

The club’s signature event is the Millbrook Marathon, which will hold its second running in April. But there is so much more to the EDRRC than the Millbrook Marathon.

It’s a thriving, vibrant running community. Morris and the club have learned to leverage social media to its advantage, organizing numerous group runs initially — and now, a whole bunch of races as well. The club has 13 races planned for 2022, the next event being the St. Patrick’s 5K in Dover Plains on March 20.

As of last week, the club had increased its membership by close to 100 more runners than last year at this time. “We attribute the jump in membership to all the events and activities we have put on over the last year,’’ Morris said.

Along with races, the club holds several weekly runs, which are open to everyone:

  • Tuesdays: Morning run in LaGrange and night run in Union Vale.
  • Thursdays: Night run in Pawling.
  • Fridays: Breakfast Run with Fleet Feet Poughkeepsie in a new location weekly and morning run in New Milford, Connecticut.
  • Sundays: Morning run, location changes weekly.

The club sends out an email on Mondays to the membership, keeping them informed on the weekly events and locations. In particular, the breakfast runs seem to be quite popular — post-race feeding frenzies after running are a popular pastime for everyone.

Morris also noted at the EDRRC’s club meeting in 2021, there were a few changes to the board. After a vote, Vicky Nguyen became the new vice president, Angela Legg, the new secretary, and Donna Mae, a new board member. “These ladies have been such a great addition to our board,’’ Morris said.

Also in 2021, Morris said the EDRRC made Lakeside Park in Pawling their new home base for all club activities.

Millbrook Marathon update

Morris said preparations for the Millbrook Marathon, which will be held on Sunday, April 10, are “going great so far.”

As of last week, there were 41 participants registered for the race. Morris said they would be very happy to see it hit 100 entrants. “We know this isn’t your typical marathon and we’re only going to get those that are looking for a challenge,’’ he said.

Morris added: “When the course was originally laid out, we knew it was going to be unique. Unfortunately, due to COVID and other safety concerns, weeks prior to the inaugural race we had to make some changes. By making these changes, we would add even more elevation to the course.”

Morris and other race officials weren’t sure how well a mountainous road course would be received. They considered changing the 26.2-mile layout to be a bit more forgiving for 2022. But something funny happened on the way to all those feet of uphill climbing.

“At the finish line, the overall response was ‘it was tough but I loved it!’ It seems like (the course) has a love-hate relationship with the runners,’’ Morris said. “Knowing this, we chose to keep the course the same for 2022. If it’s not broke, don’t fix it!’’

The race committee had its first safety meeting a few weeks ago with the Town of Washington officials, State Troopers, Department of Transportation, Millbrook Fire Department and Department of Emergency Response. At that meeting, Morris said they discussed the race day agenda, any race improvements and most importantly road safety.

“Since we’re keeping everything the same,’’ he said, “it made it very easy. Also, at the meeting, we received multiple compliments on how well organized and smoothly last year’s race went.’’

Morris announced the race sponsors to date: iHeart Radio, Fleet Feet, George Apap Painting, Route 82 Sand and Gravel and Ruge’s Chevrolet. All proceeds and donations are going directly to the Millbrook High School Athletic Department. Morris said anyone who would like to be a sponsor can contact him at easterndutchesrrc@outlook.com.

Running injuries, feedback

Thanks to longtime readers Irvin Miller and Mike Kristofik for their responses to last week’s columns on running injuries.

Miller’s wry comment was that for runners over 60, a “personal best” can be measured in their length of time between injuries.

Kristofik added: “Rather than inventory my running related ailments (nothing as serious as a broken bone!), I will quote some old doctor’s advice: ‘Ninety percent of illness are self-limiting and respond well to a tincture of time.’ As Ishmael famously said in Moby Dick that the whale ship was his Yale and his Harvard, you can say the track and tarmac, asphalt and potholes were your med school. Run lightly!’’

Mid-Hudson Road Runners Club member Pete Colaizzo, the track coach at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, writes on running every week. He can be reached at runhed246@hotmail.com. For more club information, go to www.mhrrc.org

Comments / 0

 

