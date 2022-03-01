ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Never Have I Ever: Folk’s Folly Cellar Lounge

By Chris Herrington
 5 days ago
The burger and fries at the Cellar Lounge at Folk’s Folly. (Chris Herrington/The Daily Memphian)

When we discussed Jennifer Biggs’ idea for a “Never Have I Ever” series on our weekly Sound Bites podcast/radio show in late January, I felt a little left out.

I’m not saying I’ve been everywhere worth being in Memphis — I certainly have not — but as examples popped up from members of our Table Talk Facebook group, there weren’t a lot of boxes I still had unchecked.

I had an awful lot of “Only Have I Ever Once” and “I Have But It’s Been a Minute,” which all inspired a desire to get reacquainted with some Memphis favorites I’ve too long neglected.

But “Never Have I Ever?” The main one that popped up was Folk’s Folly, the East Memphis steak house that’s been a fixture of date nights and business dinners since it opened in 1977.

I’ve had home-prepared meats from their in-house Humphrey’s Prime Cut Shoppe. (The cold-smoked pork chops? Oh my!) But I’d never eaten there. Unless I’m making a pilgrimage to Doe’s Eat Place in Greenville (speaking of “I Have But It’s Been a Minute”), steak has become home-cooking for me. I rarely order a steak when out and even more rarely go out in pursuit of one.

Jennifer and microphone-refusing pod producer Natalie Van Gundy insisted I at least drop in at Folk’s Folly’s Cellar Lounge for a burger at the bar.

The Cellar Lounge is a more casual, no-reservations-required small room just inside the main entrance, with a little three-sided bar and a handful of tightly bundled two-top tables and four-top half-booths with comfortable leather seating. The feel is dark and cozy, with a carpeted floor, a relatively low wood ceiling and a baby grand piano tucked in the back corner, opposite the bar.

Regrets? I have but one. All of the bar seats were taken when we popped in at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, fresh from a late-matinee movie at Ridgeway Cinema Grill. (This was a high-level East Memphis night on the town.)

While my wife and I took up a snug little two-top out on the floor rather than sidling up to the bar, allow for an extended aside on the practice of sitting at the bar, which is a minor joy in this life, because the Cellar Lounge is clearly a great place to do so.

We enjoy eating at the bar in restaurants where the seat gives you at least a partial view of the kitchen. We consider it a form of dinner theater. But a bar, thought of as a social space, is also a great place to hang out with yourself.

This has been a thing lately, thanks to a quasi-viral social media moment a few weeks back, when some journalist took his soapbox into the void to Tweet this: “Please know, if you’re someone who brings a book to the bar … nobody likes you.”

He was immediately and properly dunked on by seemingly every other journalist on that platform, which is all of us, because reading at a bar is bliss.

Folk’s Folly’s bar and lounge area underwent a renovation in 2010. (The Daily Memphian file)

If the food and drink is good and so is the atmosphere, pretty much any solitary activity will do: Working on a crossword puzzle, filling up a notebook with thoughts, silently people-watching, even, sure, scrolling on your phone where some dolt might be mocking you for sitting alone at a bar, doing your own thing, not at all desperate for companionship.

Anyway, I was with my wife, but at the table next to us at Cellar Lounge was a man sitting alone, with a big filet and a martini, watching the Mavs play the Warriors on the bar TV. I did not think, “Oh, look at that poor man eating alone.” I thought, “Look at this absolute boss in his own personal heaven.”

Trade the martini and filet for an Old Fashioned and ribeye — but keep the hoops — and this sounds like an ideal night to me.

The Cellar Lounge has atmosphere. It’s more dining room dark than barroom dark; just right, really.

The baby grand in the corner provides a natural parlor game if you want, teasing out the toyed-with melodies of the ever-evolving great American songbook.

That’s “Fly Me to the Moon.” That’s Gershwin’s “Summertime,” a little sped up. That’s … wait, I almost have it … it’s “You Don’t Know Me.” That’s “Your Song” and “Isn’t She Lovely,” too easy. Wait, is that the theme to “Sesame Street”?

And if you prefer the music to be strictly background vibes, it can be that too. It’s not too loud to overcome with conversation.

Shoutout to piano player Keith Kimbrough (on the schedule Sunday-Wednesday, with Larry Cunningham Thursday-Saturday), tickling the ivories while wearing a captain’s hat. There was more than one absolute boss in the room.

I don’t think I’m really burying the lede when it comes to the burger. Surprise: It was very good.

To be honest, I have had better high-end restaurant burgers in town — River Oaks and Bishop come immediately to mind — but I would gladly have this one again, and almost certainly will.

A friend who has done this more than once before declares that the Folk’s Folly burgers are somewhat inconsistent — while being consistently good — because they’re made from beef ground in-house from whatever steak scraps are left over from the week, where cuts can vary.

I got it medium (I’d ordinarily go medium-well on a burger, and probably will go back to that next time), topped with white cheddar. The bun could have been a little sturdier. The burger was so juicy (a good thing) that the sandwich architecture couldn’t sustain for very long.

With the burgers, we shared a big bowl — the bigger the better, amirite? — of shoestring fries.

The Cellar Lounge is a good hang with good food. I’ll definitely do this again. But while the burger is a sure shot, like our solo-dining neighbor, I’ll probably get a steak next time. That’s another box I still need to check.

The Cellar Lounge at Folk’s Folly Prime Steak House, 551 S. Mendenhall Rd., is open Monday-Saturday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Call: 901-762-8200. Website: folksfolly.com/cellar-lounge .

