Lauren London Shares Thoughts On Trauma, Spirituality & Grief On Jay Shetty’s ‘On Purpose’ Podcast [Video]

By Sammy Approved
 6 days ago

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Actress and model Lauren London recently sat down to chat with former Hindu monk and life coach Jay Shetty on his “On Purpose” podcast . She is currently trending on social media after expressing her thoughts on trauma, spirituality and how to recover from loss.

Shetty introduces the special episode featuring Lauren London with the many accomplishments she has earned over the years. She rose to fame and received early recognition for her portrayal as Erin “New New” Garnett in the 2006 coming-of-age film ATL . She has since starred in several films and television series including Baggage Claim, The Perfect Match, The Game and most recently, Tom Clancy’s Without Remors e.

The two speak about her spiritual journey and healing from childhood to adulthood. She shares how the tragic death of her partner, Nipsey Hussle , has helped strengthen her faith, dealing with things that are out of her control, using her pain to help and serve others, and maintaining the spirit of celebration. In the nearly 50-minute episode, Lauren also highlights how her experiences have challenged her relationship with God.

Fans are finding inspiration from Lauren’s words in the episode. Some people are sharing direct quotes on social media. Others are sharing short clips of their favorite moments from the podcast. Many fans are singing her praises, resulting to the star’s name trending on Twitter today (Feb. 28).

Here’s what fans are saying about the episode:

Lauren dropped several gems throughout the podcast. Be sure to watch the entire episode of Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast featuring Lauren London below.

