Update: We’re following reactions to Elden Ring’s launch from around the world. Keep reading below for updates on launch times, trailers, in-game tips and more.From the creator of Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice with writing from Game of Thrones author George RR Martin, Elden Ring is a dark fantasy game that will challenge veterans and newcomers alike.It’s one of the most highly anticipated releases this year and with a release date of 25 February 2022, it’s literally just around the corner. Now that pre-orders of the game are available, players will be able to preload the game...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO