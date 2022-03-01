ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

COVID changes: WCPS students report without mask mandate, CDC sets new guidelines

By Staff report
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 5 days ago
The past few days brought the end of school mask mandates for Washington County, new federal masking guidelines and fewer COVID-19 patients in Maryland hospitals.

“Are we still going to be vigilant? There’s no question about that. But this does look like the beginning of a next phase and let’s hope it lasts," Dr. Chris Beyrer, professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said on Friday.

Mask-wearing was optional as students and teachers reported for class Monday at Washington County Public Schools. A vote by the Maryland State Board of Education to lift mandates was affirmed Friday afternoon by the Maryland General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review.

"As anticipated, school operations this morning were smooth," Erin Anderson, WCPS spokesperson, wrote in an email Monday afternoon.

"Some students and staff chose to unmask, and others continued to wear a face covering," she said. "Washington County Public Schools is pleased that individuals are now able to choose what best meets their personal preference and that students and staff are being supportive of one another in their respective decisions."

Local COVID case numbers and positivity rates have fallen in recent weeks.

"WCPS will continue to monitor our community’s COVID-19 metrics, as well as local, state, and federal guidelines to determine any necessary changes in protocols to support students and staff in response to the pandemic," Anderson wrote.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced its new guidelines Friday. In addition to caseloads, the new guidance also considers hospitalizations, the number of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and hospital capacity.

Those metrics have been falling in many places across the country, including Maryland and Washington County.

On Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to 398 in Maryland, down from a peak of nearly 3,500 last month.

Meritus Medical Center near Hagerstown reported having five COVID-19 patients in the hospital Monday. That's down from a high of 99 last month.

Here's the latest on COVID-19 and masking:

COVID-19 still claiming lives

In the week ending Sunday, 27 deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the Tri-State area, according to a USA Today analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. That was up from 21 during the previous week.

The number of new reported cases fell in Washington, Franklin and Fulton counties during the past week. But the numbers rose in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.

Should I wear a mask?

It still depends.

More than 70% of Americans, including people in Washington County, don't have to wear masks indoors under the new CDC guidance.

But officials say the new guidelines won’t immediately impact federal mask mandates. Americans will still be required to wear face coverings on public transportation until a decision is made closer to March 18, when the mandate is set to expire.

Americans should be ready to return to masking if the numbers change, health experts say. But for now, the data shows the U.S. is on the right track.

Personal health factors

The CDC advises people who are at higher risk of severe disease from COVID-19, or those who live with people who are at risk, to take extra precautions, regardless of their local community's status.

What about schools?

On Friday, the Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review Committee approved the Maryland State Board of Education’s action to rescind the school mask mandate.

"Effective immediately, individuals may choose whether they wear a face covering in WCPS facilities," Washington County Public Schools announced Friday.

"WCPS encourages families to have a discussion with their children about their preference to wear a mask in school now that it will be an option. Students or employees who choose to wear a mask will be supported in their decision," the announcement said.

Masking also is optional on school buses, because the CDC is no longer requiring people to wear masks on buses operated by public school systems.

What are those new CDC guidelines?

Under the old guidelines, masks were recommended for people living in communities of substantial or high transmission, which applied to roughly 95% of U.S. counties.

Now, in addition to caseloads, the guidance also considers hospitalizations, current beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and hospital capacity.

The new metrics put more than half of U.S. counties, where more than 70% of Americans live, in areas of low or medium risk, according to the CDC data.

On Monday morning, Washington County, along with Franklin County, Pa., and Berkeley County, W.Va., were all listed as medium risk.

The new guidelines recommend masks indoors for counties with high risk.

The CDC website is searchable to find community levels by county.

Yes, but ...

Some health experts worry the new metrics could lead to a rise in cases and hospitalizations, according to the USA Today report.

Others worry masking guidelines might be difficult to reimpose if another variant of concern arrives and appears to evade omicron-generated immunity.

Tri-State stats

Here are some statistics for the Tri-State region:

Washington County

  • New cases reported in the week that ended Sunday: 116
  • New cases reported during the week that ended Jan. 30: 158
  • Percent decrease: 27%
  • Number of deaths reported in the past week: 10
  • Number of deaths in the week that ended Feb. 20: 5
  • The county has recorded 34,780 cases and 567 deaths during the pandemic.

Franklin County, Pa.

  • New cases reported in the week that ended Sunday: 231
  • New cases reported during the week that ended Jan. 30: 228
  • Percent increase: 1.3%
  • Number of deaths reported in the past week: 7
  • Number of deaths in the week that ended Feb. 20: 7
  • The county has recorded 40,058 cases and 662 deaths during the pandemic.

Fulton County, Pa.

  • New cases reported in the week that ended Sunday: 26
  • New cases reported during the week that ended Jan. 30: 59
  • Percent decrease: 56%
  • Number of deaths reported in the past week: 0
  • Number of deaths in the week that ended Feb. 20: 2
  • The county has recorded 4,077 cases and 64 deaths during the pandemic.

Berkeley County, W.Va.

  • New cases reported in the week that ended Sunday: 235
  • New cases reported during the week that ended Jan. 30: 185
  • Percent increase: 27%
  • Number of deaths reported in the past week: 3
  • Number of deaths in the week that ended Feb. 20: 3
  • The county has recorded 35,202 cases and 357 deaths during the pandemic.

Jefferson County, W.Va.

  • New cases reported in the week that ended Sunday: 107
  • New cases reported during the week that ended Jan. 30: 46
  • Percent increase: 133%
  • Number of deaths reported in the past week: 5
  • Number of deaths in the week that ended Feb. 20: 2
  • The county has recorded 14,022 cases and 129 deaths during the pandemic.

Morgan County, W.Va.

  • New cases reported in the week that ended Sunday: 29
  • New cases reported during the week that ended Jan. 30: 21
  • Percent increase: 28%
  • Number of deaths reported in the past week: 2
  • Number of deaths in the week that ended Feb. 20: 2
  • The county has recorded 4,182 cases and 66 deaths during the pandemic.

A total of 1,001,890 people in Maryland have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 14,119 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows.

In the United States 78,939,203 people have tested positive and 948,397 people have died.

Contributing: Mike Lewis, Herald-Mail Media; Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY; Mike Stucka, USA Today; The Associated Press.

