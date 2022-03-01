Warehouse Cinemas launches annual T-shirt with local artist, plans 'The Batman' release

Warehouse Cinemas Leitersburg will celebrate "The Batman" premiere and salute a local artist on Thursday.

The new Warner Bros. movie features Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Batman and his alter ego, billionaire Bruce Wayne.

In addition to showing the movie, Warehouse Cinemas Leitersburg also will celebrate a partnership with local artist and comic book vendor, Luke Hill, also known as Luke Dude, whose work is featured on Warehouse's 2022 T-shirt design.

The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the movie house, 20145 Leitersburg Pike.

Attendees can meet the artist, have their T-shirts signed and interact with comic book vendors and cosplayers onsite, according to a news release.

The T-shirt will be available for purchase at all Warehouse Cinemas locations on March 3.

According to a news release from the movie house, Luke Hill is a local artist and Hagerstown Community College student who was recruited to design the Warehouse Cinemas T-shirt.

Luke has been drawing for as long as he can remember, in part due to challenges he faced after being diagnosed with autism in his youth. As a result, one of the ways he coped with this issue was by drawing.

He now has a number of copyrighted characters, many of which are included on the Warehouse Cinemas Leitersburg T-shirt. Luke worked with local marketing agency, HighRock, to finalize the print design and production.

Mike Lewis covers business, the economy and other issues. Follow Mike on Twitter at MiLewis.