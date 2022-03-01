ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicomico County, MD

Wicomico County's COVID cases up 26%; Maryland cases plummet 23.5%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 5 days ago
Maryland reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,754 new cases. That's down 23.5% from the previous week's tally of 4,908 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Maryland ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 33.7% from the week before, with 461,986 cases reported. With 1.82% of the country's population, Maryland had 0.81% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, five states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Maryland on Feb. 16 reported about 25,000 backlogged reinfection cases. This will make week-to-week comparisons fluctuate. .

Wicomico County reported 97 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 77 cases and five deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 19,451 cases and 316 deaths.

Worcester County reported 39 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 36 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 8,591 cases and 154 deaths.

Somerset County reported 20 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported seven cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,135 cases and 69 deaths.

Sussex County reported 328 cases and five deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 378 cases and 14 deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 60,724 cases and 797 deaths.

Accomack County reported 18 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 12 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,898 cases and 104 deaths.

Northampton County reported five cases and six deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 15 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,126 cases and 61 deaths.

Across Maryland, cases fell in 19 counties, with the best declines in Baltimore City County, with 348 cases from 763 a week earlier; in Baltimore County, with 377 cases from 564; and in Montgomery County, with 647 cases from 763.

Maryland ranked 11th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 84.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 76.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Saturday, Maryland reported administering another 59,566 vaccine doses, including 15,050 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 98,464 vaccine doses, including 17,948 first doses. In all, Maryland reported it has administered 11,500,379 total doses.

Within Maryland, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Garrett County with 269 cases per 100,000 per week; Allegany County with 172; and Wicomico County with 94. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Montgomery County, with 647 cases; Prince George's County, with 470 cases; and Baltimore County, with 377. Weekly case counts rose in five counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Prince George's, Wicomico and Garrett counties.

In Maryland, 108 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 94 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,001,890 people in Maryland have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 14,119 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 78,939,203 people have tested positive and 948,397 people have died.

Maryland's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Feb. 27.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,745
  • The week before that: 1,769
  • Four weeks ago: 2,726

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 68,999
  • The week before that: 81,263
  • Four weeks ago: 164,615

Hospitals in one states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in two states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in four states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

