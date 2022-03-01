'Some cost in order to save lives': What will it take to bring red light cameras back?

Red light cameras could be coming back to Salisbury.

The city had a red light camera program in the early 2000s that was dropped after roughly two years.

Improvements in technology mean it might be time for a comeback.

"We get questions like that all the time about, ‘Where are your officers? Why aren’t you enforcing the red lights? Why do we keep having the crashes?’ So it kind of begged the question, ‘Well, you know, why don’t we have a system here?' " Police Chief Barbara Duncan told the Salisbury City Council.

Under one path being discussed, a single camera would cost the city $2,615 in monthly fees, not including a small processing fee for each citation issued. Duncan presented that option during a Feb. 22 City Council work session.

She stressed the program's purpose would not be to generate money, but rather to improve safety and extend the Salisbury Police Department's resources.

"Doing both of those things while reducing negative contacts between, the negative friction points between our police officers and our community that we’re trying to keep safe," Duncan said.

Council members asked Duncan to come back to them with additional research, like analyzing crash data to determine priority intersections, so they can assess cost effectiveness.

How do the cameras work?

Duncan presented the possibility of partnering with Howard County, which already has a red light camera program that "seems to be very, very successful."

The alternative would be to put out a request for proposals.

"We think that this is the most effective process forward," Duncan said of the option to piggyback off Howard County's existing contract with service provider Verra Mobility.

Howard County's Red Light Camera Program website shows a 2019 analysis determined there was 62 percent less red light running at camera sites compared to when the devices were first installed.

The program began in 1998. As of 2020, Howard County had 26 cameras at 18 intersections.

Duncan noted the program has been extended to 11 other agencies. Salisbury would be the first on the Eastern Shore to partner with Howard County.

The radar technology detects when a vehicle exceeds a certain speed threshold as it approaches an intersection, triggering a photo sequence.

More: What the Delmarva chicken industry is doing to stop the spread of bird flu

More: Ocean City moves music festival that would have collided with unofficial H2Oi weekend

The camera captures a wide-angle image before the vehicle enters the intersection while the signal is red and then another of the vehicle in the intersection. It also uses video evidence to confirm the violation.

Before citations are issued, they go through a multistep review process.

The Salisbury Police Department would handle the first level of review to determine whether a citation should be issued. Then Howard County would handle a secondary review to ensure citations are correct.

Duncan said the city's "very difficult intersections" are being eyed as potential camera sites, though many will require approval from the Maryland State Highway Administration.

"These are all areas where we know we have red light violators. We get constituent calls on them," Duncan said. "We get traffic accidents that get reported in or around those intersections."

What's changed?

Duncan noted Salisbury had red light cameras in the past, back before she stepped into the position as chief.

The city installed red light cameras at three intersections — Route 13 and Carroll Street, Route 50 and North Division Street, and Route 13 and West College Avenue — in June 2002, but abandoned the program almost two years later.

An article published in the April 6, 2004, edition of The Daily Times showed the city removed one of the cameras in 2003 "because not enough citations were generated to cover its cost." Use of the remaining cameras was suspended March 11, 2004, "because the devices were too expensive."

By the time the cameras were removed, they generated about half the citations — and, therefore, half the revenue — compared to when they were initially installed. On top of that, the cameras needed costly upgrades.

More: How big plans will transform Port of Salisbury Marina, waterfront

More: Tastee Freez closes in Salisbury, Margaritaville advances in Ocean City | What's Going There

Duncan explained to council members that past talks with her predecessor revealed there was "a lot of concern about the technology itself" at the time. The cameras did not work as effectively or efficiently as officials anticipated.

Through the years, the technology has overcome problems related to properly calculating violations and producing quality images, Duncan said.

"The only other issue we have now is how far are we willing to extend ourselves financially in order to cover the city properly," she pointed out.

What's the cost?

Working with Howard County, each camera would be leased at a monthly fee of $2,450 There would also be a $165 monthly management fee.

Each ticket would cost drivers $75. Taking into account an $11 processing fee the city would owe per citation, Duncan said it would take about 50 tickets issued every month for each camera to cover those fees.

Less than 1% of Howard County's citations involve a request for a court hearing, according to information submitted to the council . In the program's early days, hearings were requested for about 3-5% of citations.

At least 90% of hearings since the program's inception have resulted in a "guilty/liable" outcome for the person who received the citation.

More: Why Eastern Shore gas prices are on the rise

Council members were in agreement about moving forward with evaluating the program's potential, but want to ensure decision making is backed by data.

"I appreciate the desire to reduce accidents and injuries and, god forbid, deaths, but I’m also realistic in the fact that it’s got to be something that makes sense for our people," Council President Jack Heath said.

For comparison, Mayor Jake Day pointed out the city's six speed cameras cost at least $35,000 in combined yearly fees.

Revenue from that program has been falling, he said, while fees rise — that's the way companies design such programs to work.

"I think everybody’s willing to experience some cost in order to save lives," Day said.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: 'Some cost in order to save lives': What will it take to bring red light cameras back?