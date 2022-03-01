ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor businesses try to stay afloat after damage in Main Street fire

By Mike Murphy, MPNnow
 5 days ago
VICTOR — For the last 13 years, Mandy Wolfram Ziegelmann has operated her Victor Yoga Studio out of space on East Main Street in the village.

But while she was at home last Tuesday, she kept fielding calls, asking if she was OK. Why? she wondered.

“Then some of the businesses sent me pictures,” Wolfram Ziegelmann said.

Fishers and Victor firefighters and Ontario County sheriff's deputies found flames and heavy smoke coming from the front of the building at 23 E. Main St. when they arrived shortly after noon Feb. 22.

No injuries were reported, although the building sustained fire, smoke and water damage, deputies said. A short in the building's older circuit run is believed to be the cause after a preliminary investigation by the Ontario County Emergency Management office.

Victor Yoga Studio and Bright Side Sweets, a gluten-free bakery that shares the building, had to close temporarily because of the fire. Neighboring Victor Music Experience was also closed during the week because of soot and smoke damage, and owner Kim Barnes is unsure of when it will reopen.

"As a small business just coming out of COVID, we worked really hard to build up our music lesson base, our students, and to get people back into the store and feel comfortable," Barnes said.

Wolfram Ziegelmann visited her business later that day.

“It was way worse than I thought, which was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” she said. “It was pretty shocking. Luckily, nobody got hurt. I put a lot of love into it, but everything can be rebuilt.”

Village government and Victor Local Development Corp. had put out feelers for temporary space so the businesses can keep operating in some fashion, Mayor Gary Hadden said, and the efforts are paying off.

Wolfram Ziegelmann is taking her classes to the road, at a friend’s Pilates studio in Pittsford and soon, at 5 Railroad St. in the village. Barnes is offering lessons in the red barn behind Lovely's bridal shop, at 72 W. Main St.

“The timing is pretty rough,” Hadden said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It just again tests the resiliency and mettle of the individual business owners on Main Street, who we all know are small business people and it’s doubly difficult for them.”

Jenn Check, who co-owns Bright Side Sweets, said she was shocked when she learned of the fire from fellow business owners.

“There is definitely a feeling of helplessness that comes with the news along with incredible gratitude for our local fire departments and first responders,” Check said in an email.

When the businesses reopen is anyone’s guess. But all expressed gratitude for the Victor and Fishers fire departments, as it could have been much worse.

At this point, Check is working closely with the owner of the building, the insurance company, a fire restoration company, and the health department to make plans for re-opening.

No timetable was immediately available.

“Outside of our equipment and furniture that can be cleaned, everything else will need to be replaced," Check said. “We will be closed during the process to ensure the health and safety of our customers. We know this will take time, but hope to reopen as soon as we can.”

Check and Christine Bernhardt have developed a loyal following since opening the business in 2017 after buying the former Griffen Bakery. Check said she is hopeful they can be up and running again soon.

“Our customers are incredibly supportive,” Check said. “We do this for them and will work diligently to have tasty gluten-free treats ready soon.”

Wolfram Ziegelmann said friends are helping to raise money through a gofundme account for some of the studio’s contents lost in the fire. She is also comforted to know there are people in Victor who have her back.

"Everybody has been really generous and helpful and thoughtful in the community," she said. “It’s been great.”

Barnes has been talking daily with other business owners, trouble-shooting, she said, and she noted that Kathy Rayburn, executive director of Victor Local Development Corp., "has just been a star."

"So many people, honestly, just the whole Victor community, we’ve had so many people reach out and say, 'If you need a helping hand,'" Barnes said. "Victor is just like that."

