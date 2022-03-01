ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario County man searches for buried treasure, and sometimes succeeds

By Patrick Harney, MPNnow
 5 days ago
For Joe Miller, it all started with a coin.

According to the Honeoye resident, his foray into the world of metal detecting began about a year and a half ago at a friend's house. He had just purchased a new metal detector after admiring some of the ones his friend owned, and wanted to try it out.

"I said, 'if I find something worth lots of money, we’re gonna split it?' He said, 'all you’ll find are nails,'" Miller said, adding that his friend had been combing the grounds around his house for years and hadn't found anything more significant.

"Fifteen minutes later I found a Seated Liberty dollar. From that point on, it's all I wanted to do," he said.

And on March 3, people interested in learning more about what goes into the hobby along with some of the historical finds found in the region will have a chance to learn from Miller himself, who will be giving a talk on metal detecting at the South Bristol Town Hall. Organized by the Bristol Hills Historical Society, the event is free and open to the public, beginning at 7 p.m.

According to Miller, the invitation first came about from last year's Grape Festival in Naples, when one of the festival organizers' sons asked him about metal detecting, after he had posted some photos of his finds on his Facebook page. It didn't take too long for word to spread, and soon Miller received an invitation from the historical society to give a talk on the hobby.

"I didn’t quite realize it would be such a big event," Miller said.

Other finds Miller has come across include 10-cent mercury dimes, Indian Head pennies, 18th-century Revolutionary War musket balls and early 20th-century whiskey advertising tokens. Throughout it all, Miller has thought not only about the history of the region he lives in but the family history that led him to pursue this hobby.

According to Miller, his own grandfather was also into metal detecting, with a young Miller going with him on his searches.

"He used to travel from Illinois, and would bring an old — what we call White — metal detector," he said, noting that his grandfather would take it to friends' houses and also use it after Sunday church. Miller said his own father also played a part in getting him into treasure hunting, having searched for bottles, relics and arrowheads, "all in the same lines of historical findings," he said.

As for advice? Miller recommends doing some studying first.

"I did lots of internet research," he said, "tried to go with the most versatile detector," praising how advanced the technology is now.

"You can separate metals without seeing them before picking them up. With the old detectors whatever rang up you dug up. Now you can decipher if it’s iron, copper, silver. The technology's amazing," he said, adding that you can also adjust the settings of the newer detectors, from beginner to expert.

"After that it’s just research and the history of the area you’re in to know what to look for. Research is the key," Miller said.

He added: "I could go on forever about it."

