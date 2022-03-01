ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Volunteers at Stable Movements in Binghamton help clients with disabilities ride horses

By Connie McKinney
By Connie McKinney
 5 days ago
Karen Boba, of Endicott, spends three afternoons a week feeding, watering and brushing horses, and doing whatever she can to help the clients who ride them at Stable Movements in Binghamton.

“I love doing it,” she said. “Horses are just special creatures.”

For the past 15 years, Boba has been a volunteer at Stable Movements in Binghamton, which offers hippotherapy, adaptive riding and other programs that use horses to help clients with physical and developmental disabilities. Stable Movements also offers Soldiers and Saddles, a program for veterans and their families; and summer camps for children with and without disabilities, said Theresa Pedroso, who runs the program and serves as the program’s physical therapist.

“Our programs depend on an all-volunteer staff,” Pedroso said. “Having volunteers supporting our programs helps keep our session fee low so our local community can access the valuable resources offered here at Stable Movements.”

Volunteers at Stable Movements include some adults with special needs, students at SUNY Broome, and Binghamton University students from the pre-veterinary program and the APO fraternity, Pedroso said.

“We have five to six regular volunteers ranging from twenty-somethings to retired horse lovers,” she said.

Volunteers at Stable Movements clean out stalls, feed, water and brush horses, help with riding sessions, and assist at special events such as parades and visits to places such as nursing homes. Stable Movements has six horses used for riding and two miniature horses who don’t get ridden but who pull carts in parades and help spread cheer at nursing homes.

Boba is one of the stable’s most dedicated volunteers. She also trains new volunteers, Pedroso said.

“She’s my lead volunteer,” Pedroso said. “She does a great job.”

A lifelong horse lover, Boba began volunteering at the stables after her son, Ethan, died unexpectedly. She wanted to find a way to honor her son’s legacy and help her cope with her grief. Stable Movements helped her do both.

“Horses are very therapeutic,” she said.

Boba’s volunteer work has helped her even as she helps the riders at the stable, she said.

“There’s a feeling of calmness and doing something worthwhile that helps people and animals,” she said.

One of the riders Boba helps is 11-year-old Cami Quilty, who has Prader-Willi Syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes symptoms such as poor muscle tone, shortness of stature and constant hunger. She started riding at Stable Movements before she turned 3 as part of her physical therapy, said her grandmother, Linda Quilty, of Vestal, who often takes Cami to her riding lessons.

“The riding has been really good for her,” Linda Quilty said. “Physically, it’s good for her balance and muscle strength. It’s good for her self-confidence, too.”

Cami Quilty used to be shy and quiet during her riding lessons, but now she never stops talking to Boba, Linda Quilty said.

“She’s grown along with the horses,” she said of Cami.

Linda Quilty said Boba has been a huge help to Cami over the years.

“She’s wonderful with Cami,” she said of Boba. “She’s patient. She’s wonderful with the horses and the riders. You can see the love for the horses and the people.”

Karen Boba

Hometown: Schenectady.

Home: Endicott.

Career: Retired from GTE now known as Sprint.

Family: Husband, Timothy Greer; one grown daughter, Liana; and two grandchildren. One son, Ethan, is deceased.

How to help: To learn more, go to stablemovements.com or find them on Facebook under Stable Movements. To volunteer, go to stablemovements.com/volunteers.html

