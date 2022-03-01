ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Center in Utica expects Ukrainian refugees following Russian invasion

By Steve Howe, Observer-Dispatch
 5 days ago
When he was just 12 years old, Viktor Klyachko and his family arrived in the United States as Jewish refugees from Ukraine in the 1990s.

Klyachko, who owns Green Ignite Inc. in Rome, still has friends and a cousin living in the country, which is battling a full-scale invasion by the Russian military.

“It feels just really surreal, what’s happening,” he said. “I just hope it doesn’t turn into something much bigger in the world.”

Shelly Callahan, executive director of The Center in Utica, said the organization already receives Ukrainian refugees and has for decades.

There were three Ukrainian refugees expected to arrive in the area - one last week and two this week - whose cases were deleted as planes haven’t been able to fly out of the country, Callahan said. The Center had completed all pre-arrival steps and secured apartments for the refugees and were ready to pick them up from the Syracuse airport.

The refugee process generally takes years to complete, so The Center hopes the conflict will resolve so those Ukrainian refugees can arrive in the area, Callahan said.

Utica could also be a site for future refugee resettlement for cases created by the Russian invasion.

“If the situation continues and people aren’t able to go back to Ukraine, then I think it’s highly likely that the (United Nations Refugee Agency) would get involved,” Callahan said. “ … We receive folks from that part of the world, so if that was to happen, I think that Utica could expect to receive some.”

While the current invasion marks a violent escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, there have been border conflicts back to 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea.

“So there’s always been fighting but people kind of have to live their lives and do what they do,” Klyachko said. “For a majority of Ukrainians it was, generally speaking, pretty quiet … as long as you didn’t go out toward the front lines.”

While it’s been roughly 25 years since he left Ukraine, Klyachko said he’s visited several times over the years. He also has family living in Moscow and said he knows pro-Russian Ukrainians.

Klyachko said he has friends who sought asylum in the United States post-2014 and are living in New York City now and are attempting to organize and support Ukraine. His cousin, who is a United States citizen, actually moved back to Ukraine.

“I haven’t talked to my cousin in the past few months, but I’m definitely concerned for him,” Klyachko said.

Story:Following Russian invasion, city of Utica to fly Ukrainian flag in support of country

Story:Want to support the people of Ukraine? These apps and websites can help you send money

With billions of dollars in international aid flowing into Ukraine, Klyachko said he is concerned about the same corruption present in the country when his family left.

“I’m kind of worried about where all that aid is going that’s being sent there now,” he said. “I hope it’s not ending up in somebody’s pocket, really.”

You can donate to The Center online at thecenter.org/donate or by check at its 201 Bleecker Street office. Direct donations to Ukraine also can be sent to vetted nonprofit agencies like the Come Back Alive Foundation, Army SOS and United Help Ukraine.

Steve Howe is the city reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email him at showe@gannett.com.

