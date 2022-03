Beverly girls soccer player Kayleigh Crowell made it official Monday, Feb. 28, at the high school that she will be attending Vermont's St. Michael's College to play soccer for the Purple Knights. Crowell is now getting ready for the Division 1 girls hockey state tournament as a captain of the co-op team. These Panthers will be taking on Notre Dame Academy of Hingham Thursday night in Rockland.

BEVERLY, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO