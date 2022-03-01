ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipston, MA

Local view: Inspirational thoughts about a bird with one leg

By Carole Gariepy
The Gardner News
The Gardner News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVxEE_0eS8KOlY00

Have you ever felt sorry for a bird? Our friend, Peter Haley, sent us an article about a book that Todd Civin of Winchendon wrote about the struggles and successes of 31 diverse people. Peter knows that our son, Grant, is a person with a disability and thought the article would interest us.

Yes, it did. In fact, the article inspired me to write this story about a bird that pulls at my heartstrings every morning as we watch the birds come to our son's birdfeeder while we eat our breakfast.

We are visiting our son, Cort, in Hawaii. We have the same breakfast-and-bird-watching routine here as we have when we're back home in Phillipston, but here there are different varieties of birds to enjoy. One is the barred dove. There are lots of them here, and one of them is very special. He only has one leg. It doesn't appear that he's had an injury, so I'm assuming he was born that way. I call him Hopalong.

I gave him that name because he can't walk, he hops. While all his brothers and sisters walk through the grass and along the patio, he hops, and hopping through the grass is especially strenuous for him. He can't keep up with the others as they walk quickly with their heads bobbing rhythmically to each step. He just hops and has to stop frequently to rest, but he holds his head high with each hop.

I admire that. It gives him a courageous look. Also it must be hard for him to keep his balance with just one leg, I know it's hard for me to keep my balance when I try standing on one leg.

I'm happy for him that he belongs to such a peaceful variety of birds. The doves are not aggressive to each other or to other birds. Hopalong is welcome to eat beside them, just as all are welcome. It makes me think of how the dove is often used as a peace symbol. It's the bird God sent down when Jesus was baptized by John the Baptist. The dove represents good things: love and peace.

I wish all people could be like doves — kind, welcoming and good to everyone. Just last week when I was in the grocery store, I met a man who reminded me of a dove. I was standing on the bottom shelf reaching for a box of cereal that was on the top one. For some reason, the cereal that Gerry likes is always on the top shelf in every grocery store. I don't know whether it's an unpopular brand or because it's a tall box, but it's up there, and when it's not right in front, it's a challenge for me to get it.

Well, that day, along came a tall man who said, "One thing God gave me was height, let me get that for you."

That tall man saw a need and quickly responded. I'm don't have a disability, but I was struggling. People with a disability face struggles every day and maybe in every way. Some people have been unkind to our son, Grant, and others have reached out with care and compassion. The contrast in people reminds me of the contrast in birds — aggressive blue jays back home that drive other birds and even each other away from the feeder, and the peaceful doves here that welcome all.

I admire the doves, and I admire people who are like doves. When you care for others, you care for yourself and help make the world a better place.

Civin must be like a dove to spend two years writing a book about diverse people and people with disabilities. I'm looking forward to reading it. For sure, he knows the extra courage it took for those folks to succeed and the extra caring it took for people in their lives to give them the support they needed. I like his title, "Pulling Each Other Along" — that's what we all need to do in this life.

Thank you, Peter. The article you sent to us gave me an opportunity to express the thoughts this dear little bird gives me.

Carole Gariepy is a Phillipston resident and author of “In Isolation.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Little Sprouts learn about two kinds of birds

HENDERSON — The Little Sprouts of Dabney Elementary School met on Feb. 15, with the students learning interesting facts about cardinals and bluebirds. Cardinals are the first birds to the feeders in the morning and the last birds to visit in the evenings. The lifespan of a cardinal is about three years. Cardinals like to live in flocks because there is safety in numbers. Cardinals are nonmigratory, and they mate for life.
HENDERSON, NC
Daily Herald

One day as a bird

I woke up before the alarm went off this morning and stretched under the blanket, enjoying the small victory of turning off the alarm before it rang. My wife was already up, but she'd left some warmth in the bed. I stooped to pet a cat on the way to...
PETS
Valley News

EMWD’s wetlands offers behind-the-scenes view of bird life

Eastern Municipal Water District resumed its popular bird walk in February after a pandemic-related hiatus of almost two years. Armed with cameras, binoculars and anticipation, bird enthusiasts converged on the Hemet/San Jacinto Multipurpose Constructed Wetlands in San Jacinto Saturday, Feb. 12, to seek out some winged wonders.Falcons, egrets, blackbirds and many other migratory and resident birds can be found in their natural habitat on the grounds of the San Jacinto Valley Regional Water Reclamation Facility, 770 N. Sanderson Ave., in San Jacinto. The nearly 60 acres of the Hemet/San Jacinto Multi-Purpose Constructed Wetlands is not open to the public except on designated dates and times, which makes the experience even more special for those who reserved a spot.Phil Paule, board.
SAN JACINTO, CA
Buffalo News

My View: Of brothers, birds and evidence of the divine

As children we believe all we are told, especially about God. Our obedience was unquestionable. We strove to please our parents in whatever way we could. I was the middle child, which never bothered me. Even to this day when people comment about being the middle child, to my mind it was an advantage. Mother held my older brother close, as my father did the same for my younger brother. That left me to escape unhindered to my own little world based around the River Thames.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Phillipston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
City
Winchendon, MA
State
Hawaii State
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve described as 'hidden gem' — GALLERY

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Many people may have driven by the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve without knowing it’s even there. It's tucked away in an industrial area off Galleria Drive, near Chimera Golf Course. The road into it may be a little deceiving because you pass some scrap semi-trailers. But signs let newcomers know they are in the right place.
HENDERSON, NV
The Post and Courier

ECOVIEWS: Readers have questions about birds and rats

Ecology can be defined as “the study of interrelationships between living organisms and their physical environments.” In some ways, anyone who observes the world around them can be considered a student of ecology. Today’s questions come from two very different observers. Q. I have lived on the...
WILDLIFE
Missoulian

New simulation ride takes bird's eye NYC view

A new indoor tourist attraction ride opens this week in New York City in which visitors take a bird's eye view of city landmarks and seasonal events. It's called RiseNY and is located just off Times Square in Manhattan's Theater District. Visitors strap themselves into a row of seats like an amusement park ride and are then lifted 30 feet off the ground inside a 180 degree, 40-foot projection dome. The row of seats rocks back and forth to simulate how gravity would affect the body if someone were really riding through the NYC skyline. Visitors fly through Times Square on New Year's Eve, 4th of July fireworks, through the subway system at Grand Central Station and other city landmarks and events.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Jesus
Upworthy

Perfectly unique toddler is bringing joy across social media with his 'uncombable hair'

Have you ever come across something online that instantly made you smile? That’s what happens when people see Locklan Samples pop up on their Instagram feed. The cute dimple-faced toddler has a rare condition known as uncombable hair syndrome, which results in locks that stick straight up no matter how you try to manipulate them. It also causes the hair to be extremely fragile, so frequent combing can cause it to break off. The syndrome is so rare that Locklan is just one out of 100 people known to have it.
KIDS
The Gardner News

The Gardner News

381
Followers
146
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gardner, MA from The Gardner News.

 http://thegardnernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy