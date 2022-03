General Motors has been denied a request to dismiss a large-scale recall for the 2010 to 2019 model-year GMC Terrain involving more than 727,000 units. The GMC Terrain recall was initially issued as the headlamps on affected vehicles were found to be in violation of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards relating to headlight glare for oncoming traffic. GM filed a petition in 2019 to have the recall dismissed, saying this noncompliance “is inconsequential as it relates to motor vehicle safety,” and that it has received only a single customer inquiry over this condition and is not aware of any crashes or injuries associated with it.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO