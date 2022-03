We're always hearing that we should eat more fiber. It's known to be vitally important for a healthy digestive system and also has cardiovascular benefits like reduced cholesterol. Now, evidence is emerging that fiber is also important for a healthy brain. In a new study published this month in the journal Nutritional Neuroscience, researchers in Japan have shown that a high-fiber diet is associated with a reduced risk of developing dementia.

