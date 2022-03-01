College notes for March 1

Cedarville

Cedarville University student Cejay Walker of Somerset, majoring in electrical engineering, was named to the dean's honor list for fall 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Geneva

Geneva College announces the dean's list of undergraduate students for the fall 2021 semester. Karlee Bittner from Somerset, was named to Geneva College's dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.

Ohio University

Ohio University Honors Tutorial College student Emma Kinsinger of Somerset has been named to Ohio's fall 2021 dean's list.

IUP

The following students from Somerset County have been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

Berlin: Emma L. Dearmitt, B.S. in nursing; Carlyn Elizabeth Hay, exploratory-health and Human Services; Madeline Mary Krause, B.S. in management/general; Nathan Scott Leonard, B.S. in accounting; Luke Carson Reedy, B.A. in criminology/pre-law; Ivy G. Slope, B.A. in psychology; Laika Nicole Zarefoss, B.S.Ed. in early childhood and special education

Boswell: Eli Rivera Brougher, exploratory-education; Bryce Alexander Salyers, B.S. in computer science/cyber security

Confluence: Chandler John Enos, B.S.Ed. in health and physical education/K-12 teacher education; Ashley Rugg, B.A. in psychology

Fairhope: Teylor L. Shroyer, B.A. in psychology; Victoria Violet Walter, B.A. in psychology

Friedens: Paige Nicole Housley, B.S. in natural science/pre-optometry

Hollsopple: Kiara Marie DiFalco, B.S.Ed. in Spanish education; Gage P. Lewis, B.A. in criminology

Jerome: Emily R. Phillippi, B.A. in psychology

Meyersdale: Zane Charles Billy, B.S. in finance; Madison Ann Faner, B.S. in safety, health and environmental applied science; William Johnson, B.S. in computer science/cyber security

Somerset: Nathan Lee Beam, B.S.Ed. in mathematics education; Candra Hay, B.S. in accounting; Samantha Rose Huls, B.A. in psychology; W Nicholas Kiel, B.S. in computer science/software engineering; Charles F. Krieger, B.A. in history; Anna Elisabeth Lane, B.S. in nursing; Micaiah John Ostrander, B.S. in speech-language pathology and audiology; Logan Travis Peters, B.S. in computer science/cyber security; Laken Elizabeth Robison, B.S.Ed. in early childhood and special education; Jared A. Swansboro, B.A. in English/writing studies; Elizabeth Ann Walker, B.S.Ed. in music education; Rebecca Walker, B.S.Ed. in English education; Isabel Wingard, B.S. in nursing

Windber: Morgan Rose Bailey, B.S.Ed. in Spanish education; Nathan Edward Bailey, B.S. in nursing; Mitchell Robert Chunta, B.A. in psychology; Kevin J. Grove, B.A. in psychology; Jill Nicole Montag, B.A. in English/writing studies; Tucker M. Moore, B.S.Ed. in health and physical education/K-12 teacher education; Colton Steele Platt, B.S.Ed. in health and physical education/community health education; Kaitlyn Rusnak, B.S.Ed. in music wducation; Megan Rusnak, B.A. in art/studio; Isaac R. Shirt, B.S. in safety, health and environmental applied science; Jaclynn Anna Toki, B.S. in biology/ecology, conservation and environmental; Jonas Domenick Wissinger, B.S. in accounting

Saint Francis

Nearly 850 Saint Francis University students made one of the fall 2021 honors lists: president's or dean's. To achieve either list, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 (president's) or 3.500 (dean's) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.

From Somerset County are:

Antonio Campitell of Windber; Laiken Cassidy of Windber; Savannah Clawson of Rockwood; Paige Debias of Windber; Britney Fogle of Windber; Alyssa Forish of Hollsopple; Matthew Hunsberger of Shanksville; Joseph Mazurkiewicz of Somerset; Kristan Niessner of Windber; Hadley Ware of Somerset; Brian Bernard of Windber; Cheyenne Blough of Stoystown; Alia Camacho of Somerset; Chloe Csikos of Windber; Christa Diaz of Friedens; Brianna Guaetta of Windber; Abigail Instone of Windber; Matthew Kozar of Windber; Kassidy Mostoller of Hooversville; Nicole Oakes of Berlin; Jared Ohler of Windber; Makenna Topka of Central City; Trinity Weimer of Somerset; and Elisabeth Zajdel of Windber.