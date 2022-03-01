ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

College notes for March 1

By The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3vlu_0eS8Jb5600

Cedarville

Cedarville University student Cejay Walker of Somerset, majoring in electrical engineering, was named to the dean's honor list for fall 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Geneva

Geneva College announces the dean's list of undergraduate students for the fall 2021 semester. Karlee Bittner from Somerset, was named to Geneva College's dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.

Ohio University

Ohio University Honors Tutorial College student Emma Kinsinger of Somerset has been named to Ohio's fall 2021 dean's list.

IUP

The following students from Somerset County have been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

Berlin: Emma L. Dearmitt, B.S. in nursing; Carlyn Elizabeth Hay, exploratory-health and Human Services; Madeline Mary Krause, B.S. in management/general; Nathan Scott Leonard, B.S. in accounting; Luke Carson Reedy, B.A. in criminology/pre-law; Ivy G. Slope, B.A. in psychology; Laika Nicole Zarefoss, B.S.Ed. in early childhood and special education

Boswell: Eli Rivera Brougher, exploratory-education; Bryce Alexander Salyers, B.S. in computer science/cyber security

Confluence: Chandler John Enos, B.S.Ed. in health and physical education/K-12 teacher education; Ashley Rugg, B.A. in psychology

Fairhope: Teylor L. Shroyer, B.A. in psychology; Victoria Violet Walter, B.A. in psychology

Friedens: Paige Nicole Housley, B.S. in natural science/pre-optometry

Hollsopple: Kiara Marie DiFalco, B.S.Ed. in Spanish education; Gage P. Lewis, B.A. in criminology

Jerome: Emily R. Phillippi, B.A. in psychology

Meyersdale: Zane Charles Billy, B.S. in finance; Madison Ann Faner, B.S. in safety, health and environmental applied science; William Johnson, B.S. in computer science/cyber security

Somerset: Nathan Lee Beam, B.S.Ed. in mathematics education; Candra Hay, B.S. in accounting; Samantha Rose Huls, B.A. in psychology; W Nicholas Kiel, B.S. in computer science/software engineering; Charles F. Krieger, B.A. in history; Anna Elisabeth Lane, B.S. in nursing; Micaiah John Ostrander, B.S. in speech-language pathology and audiology; Logan Travis Peters, B.S. in computer science/cyber security; Laken Elizabeth Robison, B.S.Ed. in early childhood and special education; Jared A. Swansboro, B.A. in English/writing studies; Elizabeth Ann Walker, B.S.Ed. in music education; Rebecca Walker, B.S.Ed. in English education; Isabel Wingard, B.S. in nursing

Windber: Morgan Rose Bailey, B.S.Ed. in Spanish education; Nathan Edward Bailey, B.S. in nursing; Mitchell Robert Chunta, B.A. in psychology; Kevin J. Grove, B.A. in psychology; Jill Nicole Montag, B.A. in English/writing studies; Tucker M. Moore, B.S.Ed. in health and physical education/K-12 teacher education; Colton Steele Platt, B.S.Ed. in health and physical education/community health education; Kaitlyn Rusnak, B.S.Ed. in music wducation; Megan Rusnak, B.A. in art/studio; Isaac R. Shirt, B.S. in safety, health and environmental applied science; Jaclynn Anna Toki, B.S. in biology/ecology, conservation and environmental; Jonas Domenick Wissinger, B.S. in accounting

Saint Francis

Nearly 850 Saint Francis University students made one of the fall 2021 honors lists: president's or dean's. To achieve either list, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 (president's) or 3.500 (dean's) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.

From Somerset County are:

Antonio Campitell of Windber; Laiken Cassidy of Windber; Savannah Clawson of Rockwood; Paige Debias of Windber; Britney Fogle of Windber; Alyssa Forish of Hollsopple; Matthew Hunsberger of Shanksville; Joseph Mazurkiewicz of Somerset; Kristan Niessner of Windber; Hadley Ware of Somerset; Brian Bernard of Windber; Cheyenne Blough of Stoystown; Alia Camacho of Somerset; Chloe Csikos of Windber; Christa Diaz of Friedens; Brianna Guaetta of Windber; Abigail Instone of Windber; Matthew Kozar of Windber; Kassidy Mostoller of Hooversville; Nicole Oakes of Berlin; Jared Ohler of Windber; Makenna Topka of Central City; Trinity Weimer of Somerset; and Elisabeth Zajdel of Windber.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Ukrainian civilians race to evacuate under 11-hour cease-fire

Lviv, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities prepared Sunday for a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city pounded by a week-long Russian attack as economic pressure on Moscow intensified and diplomats shuttled around Europe to try to end the war. Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were...
POLITICS
CNN

Mike Pence is no profile in courage

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. His forthcoming paperback is The Cost of Chaos: The Trump Administration and the World. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Berlin, PA
City
Windber, PA
Somerset County, PA
Education
City
Boswell, PA
City
Shanksville, PA
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Ohio Township, PA
County
Somerset County, PA
City
Fairhope Township, PA
City
Rockwood, PA
NBC News

U.S. in 'active' talks with allies about banning Russian oil imports, Blinken says

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is in talks with European allies about potentially banning the import of Russian oil, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday. "I spoke to the President and the leading members of the cabinet about this just yesterday from Europe, and we are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course at the same time maintaining a steady global supply of oil," said Blinken on "Meet the Press."
POTUS
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Indiana
Reuters

Stop fighting, Putin tells Ukraine, as anti-war protests grow

LVIV/KYIV, Ukraine, March 6 (Reuters) - Persistent fighting blocked efforts to evacuate 200,000 people from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol for a second day in a row on Sunday as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press ahead with his offensive, which he said was going to plan, unless Kyiv surrendered.
PROTESTS
The Daily American

The Daily American

470
Followers
514
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy