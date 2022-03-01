ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

D.C.-area forecast: A mostly mild and mellow start to March

By Matt Rogers
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 8/10: Sunny bump in temperatures to add some “spring” to your step. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55 to 60. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 38 to 45. Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: 60...

ENVIRONMENT

