ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyack, NY

Simard & Co. hosts Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, the women of 'Saturday Night Live'

By Jeanne Muchnick, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 5 days ago

We don't know who lives in Nyack — or why they chose to dine there — but on Feb. 24, the women from Saturday Night Live (better known as SNL), enjoyed a girl's night out at Simard & Co .

A photo on Instagram shows, among others, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch with the cheese shop's owners Scott Young and Joe Garreffa, the latter of which runs Joey G's Nyack Food Tours .

Celebrities: Where they dine in the Hudson Valley

Dive bars: 24 faves in Westchester, Rockland

Insider news: Sign up for the lohudfood newsletter

The two men, who took over the shop in October, wrote on their Instagram post: "It's difficult to comprehend or explain the warmth, laughter and absolute kindness that filled our bistro. It's not just that these incredible women choose our place for their night out, it's that each and everyone of them was (well, are) absolutely stunning in every way."

The Lower Hudson Valley is no stranger to celebrities. Pre-Covid (when we could still recognize people without their masks), Bill Murray, Brooke Shields and Aidan Quinn were spotted at Basque Tapas in Piermont.

Across the river in Tarrytown, when "Divorce" was filming in 2019, Sarah Jessica Parker and Molly Shannon were seen at the Taco Project. More recently, in January 2020, actor Mark Ruffalo, who played the Hulk in a series of films, dined at Wood & Fire in Pleasantville.

Spot a celebrity?

Let us know: send an email to kcroke1@lohud.com .

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @lohud_food or via the lohudfood newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Simard & Co. hosts Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, the women of 'Saturday Night Live'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Ukrainian civilians race to evacuate under 11-hour cease-fire

Lviv, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities prepared Sunday for a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city pounded by a week-long Russian attack as economic pressure on Moscow intensified and diplomats shuttled around Europe to try to end the war. Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were...
POLITICS
NBC News

Two dead as tornado moves through central Iowa, officials say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were killed Saturday when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said. Emergency management officials in Madison County said at least two people died when the tornado touched down in the area southwest of Des Moines, according to NBC affiliate WHO of Des Moines. Officials didn’t identify those killed or release details about what had happened.
DES MOINES, IA
CNN

Mike Pence is no profile in courage

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. His forthcoming paperback is The Cost of Chaos: The Trump Administration and the World. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tarrytown, NY
City
Nyack, NY
Nyack, NY
Lifestyle
City
Pleasantville, NY
City
Piermont, NY
NBC News

U.S. in 'active' talks with allies about banning Russian oil imports, Blinken says

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is in talks with European allies about potentially banning the import of Russian oil, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday. "I spoke to the President and the leading members of the cabinet about this just yesterday from Europe, and we are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course at the same time maintaining a steady global supply of oil," said Blinken on "Meet the Press."
POTUS
CNN

Trump has been on Putin's side in Ukraine's long struggle against Russian aggression

(CNN) — Americans rarely pay much attention to international events. Busy lives leave little time for distant events with unfamiliar protagonists. Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has become a rare exception, its butchery in plain view via saturation coverage for anyone with a video screen. But Americans may not yet have absorbed this disturbing reality: The American president who left office just 14 months ago sided with the butcher.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Rachel Dratch
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Brooke Shields
Person
Aidan Quinn
Person
Molly Shannon
Reuters

Israel's foreign minister to meet Blinken in Latvia

JERUSALEM, March 6 (Reuters) - Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday in Riga, Lapid's office said on Sunday. Israel has been trying to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine has requested that Israel serve as intermediary,...
POLITICS
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

984
Followers
1K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy