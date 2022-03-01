We don't know who lives in Nyack — or why they chose to dine there — but on Feb. 24, the women from Saturday Night Live (better known as SNL), enjoyed a girl's night out at Simard & Co .

A photo on Instagram shows, among others, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch with the cheese shop's owners Scott Young and Joe Garreffa, the latter of which runs Joey G's Nyack Food Tours .

Celebrities: Where they dine in the Hudson Valley

Dive bars: 24 faves in Westchester, Rockland

Insider news: Sign up for the lohudfood newsletter

The two men, who took over the shop in October, wrote on their Instagram post: "It's difficult to comprehend or explain the warmth, laughter and absolute kindness that filled our bistro. It's not just that these incredible women choose our place for their night out, it's that each and everyone of them was (well, are) absolutely stunning in every way."

The Lower Hudson Valley is no stranger to celebrities. Pre-Covid (when we could still recognize people without their masks), Bill Murray, Brooke Shields and Aidan Quinn were spotted at Basque Tapas in Piermont.

Across the river in Tarrytown, when "Divorce" was filming in 2019, Sarah Jessica Parker and Molly Shannon were seen at the Taco Project. More recently, in January 2020, actor Mark Ruffalo, who played the Hulk in a series of films, dined at Wood & Fire in Pleasantville.

Spot a celebrity?

Let us know: send an email to kcroke1@lohud.com .

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @lohud_food or via the lohudfood newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Simard & Co. hosts Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, the women of 'Saturday Night Live'