ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Expert: 'Little to no relief anytime soon' for rising gas prices

By Dylan Johnson, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFxbx_0eS8JCD300

Gas prices rose by about 11 cents per gallon in Somerset County last week as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia sent a ripple effect across the globe.

According to GasBuddy, a national gas price tracking website, the price of unleaded reached $3.75 per gallon in some places of Somerset County. The lowest per-gallon price in the county was $3.39.

Coal businesses hiring:Coal business is booming: Here are 4 reasons Somerset County mining companies are hiring.

Why farmers need broadband:Barnyard broadband: How high-speed internet can change farming in Somerset County

Others hiring:Why Somerset rates high among Pa. counties for these careers, small businesses

Why are gas prices going up?

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said the price increase can be attributed to a few different factors.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world's second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows," De Haan said.

"That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future. ... In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, we're also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day. It's simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon."

According to AAA, loosening COVID-19 restrictions, weather changes and rising inflation are also causing gas prices to rise quickly.

As of Monday, the average cost of gas was $3.61 per gallon. It ranged from $3.229 in states such as Texas and West Virginia to $4.827 in states such as New York and California.

How high will gas prices go?

Russia is the second-highest supplier of petroleum in the world behind the United States. It provides the U.S. with approximately 3% of its supply.

AAA said prices could go above $4 per gallon in Pennsylvania by the spring.

In states with already high prices, those motorists could pay more than $5.

When will gas prices go down?

U.S. President Joe Biden said he may try to blunt any rise in prices caused by the Russian invasion by releasing some of the country's reserves.

"My administration is using every tool at our disposal to protect American businesses and consumers from rising prices at the pump," he said.

Tom Kloza, chief global analyst for the Oil Price Information Service, told USA Today that prices will climb above $4 during the second quarter of this year and drop to an average of $3.30 by the second half of the year.

Follow Dylan Johnson on Twitter at @DADylanJohnson and on Facebook at facebook.com/DylanJohnsonDailyAmerican.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Ukrainian civilians race to evacuate under 11-hour cease-fire

Lviv, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities prepared Sunday for a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city pounded by a week-long Russian attack as economic pressure on Moscow intensified and diplomats shuttled around Europe to try to end the war. Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were...
POLITICS
NBC News

Two dead as tornado moves through central Iowa, officials say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were killed Saturday when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said. Emergency management officials in Madison County said at least two people died when the tornado touched down in the area southwest of Des Moines, according to NBC affiliate WHO of Des Moines. Officials didn’t identify those killed or release details about what had happened.
DES MOINES, IA
CNN

Mike Pence is no profile in courage

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. His forthcoming paperback is The Cost of Chaos: The Trump Administration and the World. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Texas State
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
California, PA
State
West Virginia State
County
Somerset County, PA
NBC News

U.S. in 'active' talks with allies about banning Russian oil imports, Blinken says

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is in talks with European allies about potentially banning the import of Russian oil, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday. "I spoke to the President and the leading members of the cabinet about this just yesterday from Europe, and we are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course at the same time maintaining a steady global supply of oil," said Blinken on "Meet the Press."
POTUS
CNN

Trump has been on Putin's side in Ukraine's long struggle against Russian aggression

(CNN) — Americans rarely pay much attention to international events. Busy lives leave little time for distant events with unfamiliar protagonists. Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has become a rare exception, its butchery in plain view via saturation coverage for anyone with a video screen. But Americans may not yet have absorbed this disturbing reality: The American president who left office just 14 months ago sided with the butcher.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

Israel's foreign minister to meet Blinken in Latvia

JERUSALEM, March 6 (Reuters) - Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday in Riga, Lapid's office said on Sunday. Israel has been trying to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine has requested that Israel serve as intermediary,...
POLITICS
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
The Daily American

The Daily American

470
Followers
514
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy