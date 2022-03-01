ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Somerset County 4-H members receive Diamond Clover Award

By The Daily American
 5 days ago
At the recent Pennsylvania 4-H State Leadership Conference, 29 4-H’ers received Diamond Clover Awards, the highest achievement possible in the Pennsylvania 4-H program.

The Clover Award Program encourages 4-H members to explore new projects and activities that will help them acquire the seven leadership life skills: communicating; decision making and problem solving; getting along with others; learning to learn; managing; understanding self; and working in groups. Engagement with the Clover Award Program is generally a multi-year process and consists of planning and implementing a service-learning project in the community.

“Now more than ever, the skills learned as 4-H’ers are needed all over our world,” said Jeanette Stackhouse, 4-H teen program manager with Penn State Extension. “We are delighted to see so much thought and effort go into these projects that make a great impact on the 4-H'er’s local community.”

The following 4-H’ers from Somerset County received Diamond Awards:

— Hannah Brehm organized and led the planting of a community garden.

— Hunter Cornell hosted a nonperishable food drive.

— Julie Mitchell organized the growing and harvest of more than 500 pounds of acorn squash for donation to the Somerset County Mobile Food Bank.

— Elizabeth Salsgiver established a library pantry for books, food and toiletries.

Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. Penn State Extension 4-H youth development educators in all 67 counties throughout the commonwealth administer local 4-H programs through non-formal education and outreach. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.

