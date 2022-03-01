New shop helps you be an 'Ace' at home DIY projects

Down East Ace Hardware store is expected to open mid-April at 4109 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. in New Bern in the former location of Samantha's Westside Market.

Owner Jon Herring relocated to New Bern from Kentucky eight years ago. He worked for Ace Corporation for more than 25 years. He left the company serving as a district manager upon deciding to open his own store.

He closed on the property on Dec. 15, 2021, and has been working steadily to get the store open for business as soon as possible.

"I've always helped other stores open their locations and I always thought about opening one for myself." Herring said. "I actually gave this location to an investor, but the deal fell through."

Samantha's closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and did not reopen.

Herring said he helped open the location at 3938 U.S. 70 East while working for Ace Corporate and that he and the owner of that store are good friends.

"It's a great location and it's perfectly spaced from the other Ace location in New Bern." Herring said. "His market starts at one side of the bridge and mine starts on the other."

The building is 30,000 square feet and 21,500 square feet will be used for operations with plans to expand in the future.

The store will be huge with items such as grilling and lawn and garden. It will carry a huge selection of Benjamin Moore and Ace brand paint and accessories. Other items the store will carry include electrical, plumbing, housewares, pet supplies, outdoor living, fireplaces and fire pits, just to name a few.

Herring expects to hire at least 15 new employees. The company sends a professional team to set up its new stores, so the employees will spend their time in trainings while the store becomes operational.

Customer service is the owner's top priority.

"There will be no self-service checkouts and we want customers to be able to come in and be familiar enough with our associates to ask for them by name," Herring said. "Customer service is what we are known for."

The store will also contract with other companies to provide services to customers such as installations and repairs.

Hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, visit acehardware.com.