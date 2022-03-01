ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

New shop helps you be an 'Ace' at home DIY projects

By Tina Adkins, Sun Journal
Sun Journal
Sun Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MPkE2_0eS8Iqy800

Down East Ace Hardware store is expected to open mid-April at 4109 Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. in New Bern in the former location of Samantha's Westside Market.

Owner Jon Herring relocated to New Bern from Kentucky eight years ago. He worked for Ace Corporation for more than 25 years. He left the company serving as a district manager upon deciding to open his own store.

He closed on the property on Dec. 15, 2021, and has been working steadily to get the store open for business as soon as possible.

"I've always helped other stores open their locations and I always thought about opening one for myself." Herring said. "I actually gave this location to an investor, but the deal fell through."

Samantha's closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and did not reopen.

News: American Airlines brings new seasonal route to New Bern airport

Herring said he helped open the location at 3938 U.S. 70 East while working for Ace Corporate and that he and the owner of that store are good friends.

"It's a great location and it's perfectly spaced from the other Ace location in New Bern." Herring said. "His market starts at one side of the bridge and mine starts on the other."

The building is 30,000 square feet and 21,500 square feet will be used for operations with plans to expand in the future.

The store will be huge with items such as grilling and lawn and garden. It will carry a huge selection of Benjamin Moore and Ace brand paint and accessories. Other items the store will carry include electrical, plumbing, housewares, pet supplies, outdoor living, fireplaces and fire pits, just to name a few.

Herring expects to hire at least 15 new employees. The company sends a professional team to set up its new stores, so the employees will spend their time in trainings while the store becomes operational.

For subscribers: Largest development in River Bend history? $3 million property pending sale

Customer service is the owner's top priority.

"There will be no self-service checkouts and we want customers to be able to come in and be familiar enough with our associates to ask for them by name," Herring said. "Customer service is what we are known for."

The store will also contract with other companies to provide services to customers such as installations and repairs.

Hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, visit acehardware.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Ukrainian civilians race to evacuate under 11-hour cease-fire

Lviv, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities prepared Sunday for a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city pounded by a week-long Russian attack as economic pressure on Moscow intensified and diplomats shuttled around Europe to try to end the war. Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were...
POLITICS
NBC News

Two dead as tornado moves through central Iowa, officials say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were killed Saturday when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said. Emergency management officials in Madison County said at least two people died when the tornado touched down in the area southwest of Des Moines, according to NBC affiliate WHO of Des Moines. Officials didn’t identify those killed or release details about what had happened.
DES MOINES, IA
CNN

Mike Pence is no profile in courage

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. His forthcoming paperback is The Cost of Chaos: The Trump Administration and the World. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bern, NC
Lifestyle
State
Kentucky State
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Business
NBC News

U.S. in 'active' talks with allies about banning Russian oil imports, Blinken says

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is in talks with European allies about potentially banning the import of Russian oil, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday. "I spoke to the President and the leading members of the cabinet about this just yesterday from Europe, and we are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course at the same time maintaining a steady global supply of oil," said Blinken on "Meet the Press."
POTUS
CNN

Trump has been on Putin's side in Ukraine's long struggle against Russian aggression

(CNN) — Americans rarely pay much attention to international events. Busy lives leave little time for distant events with unfamiliar protagonists. Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has become a rare exception, its butchery in plain view via saturation coverage for anyone with a video screen. But Americans may not yet have absorbed this disturbing reality: The American president who left office just 14 months ago sided with the butcher.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diy#Fireplaces#Down East Ace Hardware#Westside Market#Ace Corporation#Ace Corporate
Reuters

Israel's foreign minister to meet Blinken in Latvia

JERUSALEM, March 6 (Reuters) - Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday in Riga, Lapid's office said on Sunday. Israel has been trying to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine has requested that Israel serve as intermediary,...
POLITICS
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
Sun Journal

Sun Journal

1K+
Followers
274
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bern, NC from New Bern Sun Journal.

 http://newbernsj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy