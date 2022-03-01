Cause of Carteret’s massive apartment fire last summer remains unknown, official says

CARTERET – Work will begin soon on a four-story apartment building on Bristol Station Court that will replace a building destroyed in a multi-alarm fire last summer.

The borough Zoning Board of Adjustment last week granted BRS Bristol Holdings LLC preliminary and final amended site plan approval, a use variance as well as variances for building height, the number of stories and the number of units, for the project.

Planned is a four-story building with 54 residential units that will replace the 48-unit building destroyed in the fire. The new building will be in the same place as the former Building 4 and will use the same footprint. There are five other buildings already on the property.

The project calls for 31 one-bedroom and 23 two-bedroom units.

Construction is scheduled to begin this spring and be completed this winter, according to a project construction management official.

Around 1:30 p.m. July 23, 2021, a fire broke out in Building 4 at the Bristol Station Apartment Complex, a luxury gated community, that destroyed the building adjacent to Beverly Street. The roof collapsed into the fourth floor, and fourth floor collapsed into the third and so on while the exterior of the building held up.

The fire started on a balcony, but the ignition source is unknown, according to a Middlesex County official.

Borough official have said the building had fire-rated ceilings and walls and that with the fire suppression system were designed to give people enough time to get out of the building safely, which occurred.

All the floors had sprinkler systems, except the attic, and once the fire got into the attic it spread across the roof, borough officials have said.

When the building was constructed in the early 2000s, sprinklers were not required in attics.

About 75 residents were displaced but none were severely injured. The residents lost all their personal belongings, furniture and paperwork like birth certificates and Social Security cards. Several dogs and cats are believed to have died in the fire.

The building was demolished shortly after the fire.

