ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

Somerset County senior centers reopening after two-year COVID closure

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XR1rZ_0eS8IhGp00

For the first time in two years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Somerset County's senior wellness centers will open on Wednesday.

Five of the senior centers – Basking Ridge, Bridgewater, Hillsborough, Montgomery and Quail Brook (Franklin) – will reopen on a trial basis on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

During the pandemic the centers have been serving their clientele through virtual programs, outdoor activities and curbside lunch programs.

Reopening-themed events will be held throughout the month.

Senior center clientele must comply with COVID-19 restrictions and registration is required. Clientele must provide proof of vaccination or show county-approved exemption.

“We have been eagerly anticipating the reopening of in-person activities at the centers for almost two years,” Somerset County Commissioner Director Shanel Robinson said in a statement. “These programs are a vital part of many seniors’ lives by helping them to stay emotionally connected and physically healthy. We are excited that the time has finally come for us to begin returning to normal.”

The centers will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All five senior centers will offer lunch on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, for a suggested donation of $2.50. Lunch registration is required before 10 a.m. on the previous business day. Menu choices include a hot meat-based or meatless entrée or a cold meat-based or meatless boxed lunch.

Zoom activities will continue to be available. Grab & Go lunch programs are also still offered at all locations on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and to all seniors regardless of their vaccination status. For more information about Grab & Go lunch and virtual programs visit bit.ly/SrLunch2022.

For more information about the senior centers, call 908-704-6346 or toll-free at 1-888-747-1122, email OfficeAging@co.somerset.nj.us or visit bit.ly/SrCenters2022.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Ukrainian civilians race to evacuate under 11-hour cease-fire

Lviv, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities prepared Sunday for a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city pounded by a week-long Russian attack as economic pressure on Moscow intensified and diplomats shuttled around Europe to try to end the war. Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were...
POLITICS
NBC News

Two dead as tornado moves through central Iowa, officials say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were killed Saturday when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said. Emergency management officials in Madison County said at least two people died when the tornado touched down in the area southwest of Des Moines, according to NBC affiliate WHO of Des Moines. Officials didn’t identify those killed or release details about what had happened.
DES MOINES, IA
CNN

Mike Pence is no profile in courage

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. His forthcoming paperback is The Cost of Chaos: The Trump Administration and the World. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Somerset County, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Government
Somerset County, NJ
Health
NBC News

U.S. in 'active' talks with allies about banning Russian oil imports, Blinken says

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is in talks with European allies about potentially banning the import of Russian oil, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday. "I spoke to the President and the leading members of the cabinet about this just yesterday from Europe, and we are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course at the same time maintaining a steady global supply of oil," said Blinken on "Meet the Press."
POTUS
CNN

Trump has been on Putin's side in Ukraine's long struggle against Russian aggression

(CNN) — Americans rarely pay much attention to international events. Busy lives leave little time for distant events with unfamiliar protagonists. Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has become a rare exception, its butchery in plain view via saturation coverage for anyone with a video screen. But Americans may not yet have absorbed this disturbing reality: The American president who left office just 14 months ago sided with the butcher.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Senior Centers#Central Jersey#Meatless Boxed#Grab Go
Reuters

Israel's foreign minister to meet Blinken in Latvia

JERUSALEM, March 6 (Reuters) - Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday in Riga, Lapid's office said on Sunday. Israel has been trying to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine has requested that Israel serve as intermediary,...
POLITICS
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
Courier News

Courier News

1K+
Followers
716
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy