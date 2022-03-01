ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

Another warehouse expansion proposed in Piscataway

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
 5 days ago
PISCATAWAY – Central Jersey seemingly cannot have enough warehouse space.

140 Circle Drive North LLC, managed by Levin Management of North Plainfield, is seeking approval to construct an approximately 54,213-square-foot expansion to an existing 100,094-square-foot warehouse at 140 Circle Drive North in the Rutgers Industrial Center.

According to Levin Management's website, the five warehouse buildings totaling 504,000 square feet in the development are 100% leased.

In 2018, shoe wholesaler R&J signed a lease to fully occupy the warehouse.

The township Planning Board is scheduled to hear the application in a virtual meeting at 7:30 p.m. March 9.

Two variances are required. The township zoning ordinance requires 334 parking spaces, but 101 spaces are proposed. Another variance is required for two freestanding signs where only one is allowed by the zoning ordinance.

All documents concerning the application are on file with the board clerk and may be reviewed by calling 732-562-6560 or emailing lbuckley@piscatawaynj.org. The board clerk can arrange for the documents to be scanned and emailed to you or you may arrange to pick up a hard copy at the Municipal Complex using the drop box feature at 505 Sidney Road.

Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

