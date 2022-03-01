ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior citizen cottages planned off Chimney Rock Road in Bridgewater

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
 5 days ago
BRIDGEWATER – A proposal to build eight cottages for seniors off Chimney Rock Road in the Martinsville section will be heard by the township Zoning Board of Adjustment on Tuesday.

Martinsville Realty Associates, of Warren, is proposing to build the Cottages at Chimney Rock on 4.4 acres on the easterly side of Chimney Rock Road just south of Washington Valley Road behind a strip mall.

The vacant field where the project is proposed had previously been farmed for hay for the past 100 years.

The separated one-family cottages for those age 62 and older would be built on a short road and cul-de-sac in a condominium agreement.

Two models of cottages would be available. The single-story model would be 2,415 square feet with a garage, two bedrooms and three bedrooms.

The two-story model would be 3,376 square feet with a garage, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a loft. Both models would have the same footprint.

An existing building on the site would be maintained and "rehabilitated" for use as a community center for the cottages' residents, according to the project's application materials. The center would also be available to the public.

A variance is required because under the township's zoning ordinance, only three single-family homes are allowed on the property and eight are proposed.

Variances are also required for front yard, side yard and rear yard setbacks.

Martinsville Realty Associates is co-owned by Robert Berlant and Mitchell Berlant. The property is owned by the Estate of Freda Yehle.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Directions for the livestream of the meeting can be found on the township's website.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

