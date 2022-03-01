Shelby man, an educator and gospel musician, says double organ transplant saved his life

As an educator and a gospel musician, Jeremy Littlejohn looks to uplift others.

But depression combined with serious health issues forced the Shelby man to decide whether he wanted to live or die, and the answer may be surprising.

On Dec. 22, Littlejohn was finishing up his latest four-hour dialysis treatment when he decided it’d be his last. He didn’t want to participate in the sessions that were life sustaining but somewhat soul crushing.

Then his phone rang.

A woman at Duke University Hospital asked a few questions. She called a second time and told him to come immediately. The transplant team had a kidney and pancreas, but he had to act fast.

Littlejohn says that call, that surgery, that donor, was his Christmas miracle. Granted, that miracle resulted in a seven-hour surgery, 67 stitches, two weeks in the hospital and months of recovery ahead, but the 30-year-old Crest High School graduate said he’s already feeling more alive than he has in years.

“Life. Sometimes I felt like I was living, but I was like the walking dead. With the sickness and being tired, but it’s done a complete turnaround,” said Littlejohn.

Rocky road of the past

Littlejohn was just 15 when he was diagnosed with diabetes, but life continued.

It wasn’t until August 2020 that the really shocking news came.

Littlejohn hadn’t been feeling well. Like so many others, he thought he had contracted COVID-19, so he went to the emergency room.

"It was there when I found out I was dying of stage 5 kidney failure,” he said.

Littlejohn said because of years of diabetes combined with an overdose of ibuprofen in 2017, he was given two options.

"I was told by the doctor that I needed to call my family in to explain my two options: dialysis or to go home and die,” he said.

With a completely damaged pancreas and kidneys operating at 12%, Littlejohn said he chose the latter.

Not a day went by before the young man changed his mind. He returned to the hospital where he spent 45 days complicated by a blood clot, but he was released.

Then began the new normal, four hours of dialysis three times a week. While he’s grateful the treatments saved his life, it was no longer the life he knew, Littlejohn said.

“Drastically everything changed,” he said.

Life before diagnosis

In addition to growing up mostly in Shelby, Littlejohn said people knew him as local gospel songwriter and artist with Jeremy Littlejohn & Higher Praise.

He said he also worked at Graham Elementary as well as serving as minister of music at a church in Charlotte.

The time in dialysis paired with the fatigue that followed put that all on pause, he said.

Having struggled with depression in the past, those life changes were a battle.

'I'm just grateful': Life begins anew after transplants

Whether the details of Littlejohn’s story are actual miracles can be decided by those who read his story, but the organ recipient doesn't speak lightly of the gifts he’s been given and his body’s response to them.

Littlejohn’s doctors expected him to spend a month in the hospital. He spent two weeks then was released.

Doctors said it’s quite rare for someone to get a kidney and pancreas at the same time, and one without the other could be useless. It was predicted to take two years to get both. He was on the transplant list for five months before the operation.

Miracle, coincidence or luck, Littlejohn says he’ll take it.

He still has to make weekly trips to Duke for blood work, but he’s off dialysis and insulin.

He’s begun working from home as a minister of music for a Charlotte church, and has signed up to take classes at Liberty University beginning next month.

Littlejohn plans to study psychology with a concentration in Christian counseling.

While he has been given the opportunity to thank the family of the person whose organs saved him, he recognizes what they lost.

“I’m just grateful,” he said. “The sad thing is someone had to die for me to live, but it has been a blessing.”

Diane Turbyfill can be reached at 704-669-3334 and dturbyfill@shelbystar.com.