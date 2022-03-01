ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

No military bases in ex-Soviet countries, Russia tells West

 5 days ago
MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - The West must not build military facilities in any countries of the former Soviet Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Lavrov, quoted by Russian news agencies RIA and TASS, also said Moscow found it unacceptable that some European countries hosted U.S. nuclear weapons and was taking measures to prevent Ukraine from acquiring similar weapons.

Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Edmund Blair

Daniel Howard
5d ago

Putin ain't running nothing but Russia, and he is doing a poor job at that with his own people in the street protesting his war with Ukraine. He certainly does not tell the U.S what it will or will not DO!

MSY
4d ago

This war is a terrible miscalculation for Putin. He should look for a face saving withdrawal now like saying he’s heeding the request of the Pope to halt further shedding of blood both Russian and Ukrainian. Get his Vatican ambassador to intervene.

Michael Jenkins
3d ago

The thing is the US made a promise to Ukraine they went back on that promise hopefully Ukraine can get their nukes back so they can protect themselves from anymore unjustified attacks

