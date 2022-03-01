How Cleveland Community College plans to spend $11 million from the state

In order to sign up for classes at Cleveland Community College, a prospective student has to visit four locations in two different buildings.

Thanks to an $11 million allocation from the state budget, the college plans to address that process by building a new student center.

"We are moving application, advising, counseling, financial aid, veterans affairs, testing and career services into that one location," said Jason Hurst, Cleveland Community College president. "We are consolidating and making a much more student friendly environment."

Tim Moore, State House of Representatives speaker and representative for Cleveland County, along with Sen. Ted Alexander and Rep. Kelly Hastings visited the college on Wednesday to discuss the new investments in the college.

"What we hear when we talk to new companies that want to come not just here but to the entire state, we hear that we need a work force. A trained, ready and educated work force," said Moore. "If you look at what the community colleges are doing and you look at the key jobs that we need not in our community but in the state, the community colleges are a big part of that."

Hurst said planning for the new student center is already underway. The college is working with architects to design the new facility. Hurst said the goal for the project is to break ground in 2023.

It is just the latest in a number of expansions at the school. Work has been underway for months on a new technology center, which is expected to finish in June and be open to students in August.

Prior to visiting the college, Moore also made a stop by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office to highlight $450,000 the department got in this year's budget for a new mobile command unit.

