Bee City USA founder to speak in Hendersonville on pollinator-friendly trees, shrubs

Bee City USA founder Phyllis Stiles will be coming to Hendersonville to speak on the importance of planting pollinator-friendly trees and shrubs.

Her program “Bees and Trees: What Pollinator-Friendly Trees and Shrubs to Plant This Spring and Why” is sponsored by the Hendersonville Tree Board and will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Henderson County Library auditorium.

It is open to the public at no charge.

Using Powerpoint visuals, Stiles will explain how planting native trees supports pollinators throughout the year. Blossoms provide abundant pollen and nectar; leaves host butterfly and moth larvae; bark provides safe spaces for overwintering; snags provide nesting sites, and leaf mulch provides overwintering habitat.

The program could prove beneficial to farmers and those whose businesses depend on successful pollinators as well as homeowners interested in sustainable landscaping, according to a Hendersonville Tree Board press release.

Stiles is founder and director emeritus of Bee City USA and Bee Campus USA, nationwide programs which are now initiatives of the Xerces Society. Hendersonville became a Bee City USA in 2015, the seventh city in the nation to do so. To date, more than 280 cities and campuses (including Laurel Park and Blue Ridge Community College) in 44 states have joined the network.

Stiles was named Pollinator Advocate of the Year for the United States in 2015 by the North American Pollinator Protection Campaign. An Asheville resident since the 1970s, she has spent her career at universities and non-profit organizations serving communities from West Africa to the Mississippi Delta in fields ranging from natural resource and farmland protection to civic leadership development. She was campaign director for Blue Ridge Forever’s 50,000-acre land protection campaign, which successfully concluded in 2010.

When she’s not learning about pollinators and plants, she enjoys hiking, trying to speak French, and learning to play the ukulele.

“While our speaker is widely traveled and of some renown as founder of the Bee City movement, she is also very good at informing about the ground-level ways we can all help pollinators, mitigate climate change, and beautify our landscape. We are pleased to have her join us for this public program,” said Mac Brackett, chair of Hendersonville Tree Board.

Hendersonville Tree Board is commissioned by the City of Hendersonville to provide advice on the selection and care of trees and shrubs and to provide information concerning the economic and aesthetic benefits of trees and shrubs for the community. The Arbor Day Foundation has recognized Hendersonville as a Tree City USA for 30 years because of its high level of tree care. In 2018, Hendersonville was recognized by the NC Forest Service as Tree City of the Year.

To learn more about Hendersonville Tree Board and its projects, visit the webpage at http://www.hendersonvillenc.gov/tree-board. To learn more about Stiles and the Bee City USA program visit http://www.beecityusa.org.