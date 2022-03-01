McNairy family gives $1 million gift to Lenoir Community College

The Lenoir Community College Board of Trustees has approved the renaming of the Learning Resources Center as the Leigh and John McNairy Library.

The couple recently donated $1 million to the LCC Foundation, and have been instrumental in various educational and support capacities since the college began.

“The McNairys are long-time supporters of LCC, its programs and services, and most importantly, our students through generous donations to the LCC Foundation Scholarship Program,” said LCC President Rusty Hunt, in a news release. “Through existing endowments to support students, the McNairy family is making a college education affordable to support the community that means so much to them and their family."

He said their contributions throughout the years have not only helped hundreds of students receive an education, but they have also assisted with transportation needs through the College’s Cars for College program.

This program gives students an opportunity to attend college and work and improve their economic mobility. Its mission is to help low-income working students become more self-sufficient by assisting them with their vehicle transportation needs. The goal is to assure students have access to a safe, legal, affordable and dependable vehicle to get to college.

“We are appreciative of the McNairy family and their dedication to education. Their legacy dates back to the 1980s when Leigh McNairy presented a donation of $50,000 on behalf of Harvey Enterprises to honor employees with 20 or more years of service with the company. At that time, the donation was the single largest ever made to the Foundation. The McNairys are part of our history and a part of our future,” said LCC Foundation Executive Director Jeanne Kennedy, in the release.

The McNairys have continued to support the C. Felix Harvey, Sr. Scholarship endowment that supports 10 annual scholarships for students. The scholarship was established in 1986. Harvey’s daughters, Leigh McNairy and Sunny Burrows, have continued the tradition of honoring the company’s 20-year employees.