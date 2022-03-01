ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

McNairy family gives $1 million gift to Lenoir Community College

By Free Press staff
The Free Press
The Free Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JzjKV_0eS8IHW300

The Lenoir Community College Board of Trustees has approved the renaming of the Learning Resources Center as the Leigh and John McNairy Library.

The couple recently donated $1 million to the LCC Foundation, and have been instrumental in various educational and support capacities since the college began.

“The McNairys are long-time supporters of LCC, its programs and services, and most importantly, our students through generous donations to the LCC Foundation Scholarship Program,” said LCC President Rusty Hunt, in a news release. “Through existing endowments to support students, the McNairy family is making a college education affordable to support the community that means so much to them and their family."

He said their contributions throughout the years have not only helped hundreds of students receive an education, but they have also assisted with transportation needs through the College’s Cars for College program.

This program gives students an opportunity to attend college and work and improve their economic mobility. Its mission is to help low-income working students become more self-sufficient by assisting them with their vehicle transportation needs. The goal is to assure students have access to a safe, legal, affordable and dependable vehicle to get to college.

“We are appreciative of the McNairy family and their dedication to education. Their legacy dates back to the 1980s when Leigh McNairy presented a donation of $50,000 on behalf of Harvey Enterprises to honor employees with 20 or more years of service with the company. At that time, the donation was the single largest ever made to the Foundation. The McNairys are part of our history and a part of our future,” said LCC Foundation Executive Director Jeanne Kennedy, in the release.

The McNairys have continued to support the C. Felix Harvey, Sr. Scholarship endowment that supports 10 annual scholarships for students. The scholarship was established in 1986. Harvey’s daughters, Leigh McNairy and Sunny Burrows, have continued the tradition of honoring the company’s 20-year employees.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Ukrainian civilians race to evacuate under 11-hour cease-fire

Lviv, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities prepared Sunday for a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city pounded by a week-long Russian attack as economic pressure on Moscow intensified and diplomats shuttled around Europe to try to end the war. Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were...
POLITICS
CNN

Mike Pence is no profile in courage

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. His forthcoming paperback is The Cost of Chaos: The Trump Administration and the World. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lenoir County, NC
Lenoir County, NC
Education
City
Lenoir, NC
NBC News

U.S. in 'active' talks with allies about banning Russian oil imports, Blinken says

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is in talks with European allies about potentially banning the import of Russian oil, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday. "I spoke to the President and the leading members of the cabinet about this just yesterday from Europe, and we are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course at the same time maintaining a steady global supply of oil," said Blinken on "Meet the Press."
POTUS
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenoir Community College#College Education#College Board#Endowments#Charity#Harvey Enterprises
Reuters

Stop fighting, Putin tells Ukraine, as anti-war protests grow

LVIV/KYIV, Ukraine, March 6 (Reuters) - Persistent fighting blocked efforts to evacuate 200,000 people from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol for a second day in a row on Sunday as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press ahead with his offensive, which he said was going to plan, unless Kyiv surrendered.
PROTESTS
The Free Press

The Free Press

301
Followers
97
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kinston, NC from Kinston/Jones Free Press.

 http://kinston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy