ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Mendez lays down gavel for the last time as Vineland attorney leaves court for new life

By Joseph P. Smith, Vineland Daily Journal
Daily Journal
Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y25EF_0eS8IBDh00

BRIDGETON – Julio L. Mendez is at home today, a newly retired state judge with good memories, a very open schedule, and a hope to receive some divine inspiration about what comes next.

Mendez logged his last day as a New Jersey Superior Court judge on Monday, on familiar ground and among familiar faces at the Cumberland County Court House in Bridgeton.

“Beginning tomorrow, I begin the next phase of my life,” Mendez said to a courtroom filled mostly with fellow judges.

“I haven’t decided what I’m going to do totally, yet, but I have decided what I’m not going to do," he said. "I am not going to mediate. I am not going to come back on recall. Other than that, everything else is on the table.”

N.J. Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner had signed a special, one-day assignment order to allow Mendez to finish his career in the courthouse where it started.

For the last decade, Mendez has been assignment judge in the Atlantic-Cape May County Vicinage despite continuing to live in Vineland.

Not coincidentally, Mendez presided Monday in the same courtroom he had in 2002. The majority of the courthouse's current judges turned out to see him, including Harold Johnson Jr. and Richard J. Geiger.

Mendez, Johnson, and Geiger were all appointed in 2002, and Mendez calls the group the “three amigos.”

After a life journey like his, from teenage Cuban immigrant to lawyer to judge, Mendez said a religious pilgrimage sounded like a good idea to pursue in retirement.

“Immediately, off the bat, I am going to go to Spain, and I am going to do a pilgrimage,” Mendez said. “I want to walk El Camino de Santiago, St. James’ Way.”

He quickly added, “Not the whole thing! The whole thing is 500 miles.

“But I’m going to do about 130 miles, or about 12 days,” Mendez said. “And that’s going to give me the opportunity to clear my head and find a path forward to figure out what I’m going to do next.”

Mendez left Cuba as a 14-year-old and has called Vineland home ever since.

A graduate of Vineland High School, he headed to Glassboro State College, now Rowan University, for his undergraduate degree. He went to Rutgers University-Camden for his law degree and started his law career here in 1981.

Mendez also became involved in Democratic politics. He was named chairman of the county party in 1999.

In 20 years as a private attorney, Mendez held appointed positions that included Cumberland County College trustee and Vineland city solicitor in the Barse Administration. He was solicitor when he was picked for the bench during Gov. James McGreevey's administration.

Mendez was the first Hispanic judge assigned to Cumberland County Superior Court. He sat in the Criminal Division for two years and then was shifted to the Family Division.

In September 2005, he was appointed presiding judge for the Cumberland-Gloucester-Salem Vicinage.

In September 2011, the chief justice picked him to take over as the assignment judge for Atlantic-Cape May Vicinage. Mendez was the first Hispanic person to be named as an assignment judge in New Jersey.

With Mendez in that position, the Administrative Office of the Courts credits that vicinage with starting a number of programs now in use across New Jersey.

One initiative was reform of municipal court operations. In January, for example, Atlantic County opened the state’s first regional municipal court system.

Another action was renaming Drug Court to Recovery Court, in line with a new policy emphasis on rehabilitation, and creation of a jobs program for its graduates.

Mendez said the judiciary's traditional role in managing cases remains important, but more needs to be done. The process already has started in areas such as how the system treats children, domestic violence victims, and the mentally ill, he said.

“All of those things are important,” Mendez said. “Because we need to work very hard, every single day, enhancing trust and credibility of the courts with the people we serve. At a time when there is an erosion of that taking place, we all need to do more than we have done traditionally.”

His time as a Family Division judge taught him that it is where the most important cases are resolved.

“I used to go home at night exhausted from being on the bench the entire day,” Mendez said. “And I remember, when I had children in court cases, we celebrated the good moments. Whether the moment led to the reunification of a family, a child with a family, or whether it led to ensuring that the child was safe, or it led to an adoption.”

Happily, he said, the first two items on the docket on Monday were adoptions.

Mendez recalled promising his wife, Rosa, that as a judge he would be getting plenty of free time. That idea was punctured the first week, and she has poked fun at it since that time. This Sunday was no exception as he reviewed files at home to be ready for his final cases.

“I’ve been to golf courses a couple times, but I have never played golf in 20 years,” Mendez said. “So, maybe I’ll do that somewhere along the line.”

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey more than 30 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times.

Have a tip? jsmith@thedailyjournal.com. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Ukrainian civilians race to evacuate under 11-hour cease-fire

Lviv, Ukraine — Ukrainian authorities prepared Sunday for a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city pounded by a week-long Russian attack as economic pressure on Moscow intensified and diplomats shuttled around Europe to try to end the war. Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were...
POLITICS
NBC News

Two dead as tornado moves through central Iowa, officials say

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were killed Saturday when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said. Emergency management officials in Madison County said at least two people died when the tornado touched down in the area southwest of Des Moines, according to NBC affiliate WHO of Des Moines. Officials didn’t identify those killed or release details about what had happened.
DES MOINES, IA
CNN

Mike Pence is no profile in courage

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. His forthcoming paperback is The Cost of Chaos: The Trump Administration and the World. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Vineland, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Government
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
Bridgeton, NJ
Government
City
Bridgeton, NJ
Cumberland County, NJ
Government
NBC News

U.S. in 'active' talks with allies about banning Russian oil imports, Blinken says

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is in talks with European allies about potentially banning the import of Russian oil, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday. "I spoke to the President and the leading members of the cabinet about this just yesterday from Europe, and we are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course at the same time maintaining a steady global supply of oil," said Blinken on "Meet the Press."
POTUS
CNN

Trump has been on Putin's side in Ukraine's long struggle against Russian aggression

(CNN) — Americans rarely pay much attention to international events. Busy lives leave little time for distant events with unfamiliar protagonists. Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has become a rare exception, its butchery in plain view via saturation coverage for anyone with a video screen. But Americans may not yet have absorbed this disturbing reality: The American president who left office just 14 months ago sided with the butcher.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Court#New Jersey Superior Court#N J Supreme Court#Cuban
Reuters

Israel's foreign minister to meet Blinken in Latvia

JERUSALEM, March 6 (Reuters) - Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday in Riga, Lapid's office said on Sunday. Israel has been trying to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine has requested that Israel serve as intermediary,...
POLITICS
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
Daily Journal

Daily Journal

749
Followers
190
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

TheDailyJournal.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Cumberland, Atlantic and Gloucester Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://thedailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy