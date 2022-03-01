Tenants finally will move to the Portage County Regional Planning Office in Ravenna

A tenant will be moving into the former Portage County Regional Planning Commission office in Ravenna, and the building might be filled soon.

More: Commission moved in 2018: Regional Planning Commission moves to the county administration building

Todd Peetz, director of the Regional Planning Commission , said the building hadn't been full since 2007 or 2008.

"It will be filled for the first time for a long time," he said.

Portage County commissioners approved two resolutions for a lease for Rosenberg Associates. The Ravenna law firm will lease 122 N. Prospect, and 126 N. Prospect St. Peetz said.

The suite at 122. N. Prospect had not been rented since 2018. The suite at 126 N. Prospect St. had not been rented since 2014. The law firm will update the office, including paint, carpet and lighting, Peetz said, and the commission will give them a credit toward their rent.

Peetz said the remaining seven offices in the building will also be filled soon. He said a one potential tenant hopes to rent three offices and another hopes to rent one office. Dennis West, the city's economic director, said a business coming to Ravenna has also looked at some of the upstairs offices for executive suites, along with several other buildings in Ravenna.

The commission purchased the building, which consists of four offices between 122 and 128 N. Prospect St., in 1998, paying $326,000. In 2018, the commission moved to the Portage County Administration Building as a cost-saving measure.

However, attempts to sell the building yielded no takers, and eventually, the commission took it off the market, instead renting the building. KMI Wellness rented the suite at 128 N. Prospect St., doing an extensive renovation of the space.

The Prospect Street building once housed a church and a mayor’s residence, and was home to a funeral home twice. In more recent years, it was repurposed for medical offices. Unlike many of Ravenna’s old buildings, it is not a Riddle Block.

Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at dsmith@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Tenants finally will move to the Portage County Regional Planning Office in Ravenna