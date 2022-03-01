Community Roundup: Kassandra's Dance Academy celebrates opening

Kassandra's Dance Academy celebrates opening

FREMONT — The Sandusky County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Kassandra’s Dance Academy with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 18.

Kassandra Ringle, owner, inspires students to be their best inside, and outside, the studio. The studio offers classes in ballet, jazz, tap, cheer, hip-hop, acro-gymnastics, tumbling, lyrical, musical theater, adult class, and special needs classes.

The dance academy, at 215 Croghan St., is Ringle’s second business venture. She also owns Rose Leaf Flowers in Tiffin. Since securing the building for her downtown Fremont business, Ringle has made major renovations to the space — including wall-to-wall mirrors, ballet barres, tumbling mats, and dance flooring.

Sandusky County Commissioners Scott Miller and Russ Zimmerman attended the grand opening and spoke on the importance of having this new establishment in Sandusky County.

“It’s great to have a facility like this in Sandusky County to provide opportunities for people of all ages to enjoy what they do, and get exercise out of it,” Miller said. “We’re very fortunate to have something like this in town.”

For more information, visit kassandrasdanceacademy.com or call 419-332-0550.

Couple from Texas visit Catawba Island museum, childhood home

PORT CLINTON — You never know who you are going to meet at a museum. For example, last fall a Subaru Outback pulled into the parking lot at the Catawba Island Historical Society’s Union Chapel with a severely bug-splattered front bumper. Moments later a grey-bearded man and a woman with a beguiling southern accent signed the museum’s guest registry as Jim and Kelly Luedeke from New Braunfels, Texas.

Craig Koerpel, a Historical Society Trustee, was on duty as a museum docent that afternoon. Part of a docent’s job is to determine why people have stopped to visit and if they have any specific historical interests. With this kind of background, it is possible to tailor tours of the exhibits and displays. Some patrons prefer wandering about without assistance. Others welcome having a guide to provide detail and answer questions.

Preliminary conversation with the Luedekes quickly identified some common ground. When Koerpel was considering retirement options, one of the places he investigated was Texas Hill Country. New Braunfels is there. Not only had he visited their community, but he had purchased and worn out a T-shirt from an iconic local establishment called Gruene Hall. It is the oldest dance hall in the Lone Star State.

Another coincidence was that Jim and Kelly have a seasonal home in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, a small colonial city of cobblestone streets and bougainvillea-clad walls about 3½ hours north of Mexico City. They were planning to visit in mid-January. Craig was going there for a vacation at exactly the same time.

Between what Koerpel learned about the Luedekes at the museum, and during the day he later spent with them in San Miguel, he continues to be fascinated and impressed by the diversity of ties people have to the lakeshore community.

Jim and Kelly had driven to Catawba Island to revisit the home where Jim’s family lived when he was born. It is the first house west of Union Chapel on the south side of East Porter Street. The building had been a barn in the mid 1940s. Jim’s father, Merlin Franklin Luedeke, bought it and converted it to a house.

At the time, Merlin and his wife, Inez, were responsible for operating Port Clinton’s phone company. Merlin not only supervised the business but also went out to do line work when needed. Inez ran the switchboard.

Jim’s father was offered a job to run the telephone company in Ketchikan, Alaska, when Jim was 5 years old.

After two years in what would become the country’s 49th state, the Luedekes returned to Catawba Island.

Merlin Luedeke moved with the family to Oneida, New York. Jim went on to serve as an officer in the U.S. Army. He then served as a military adviser in Vietnam as a prelude to being assigned to U.S. Army forces in Panama for two consecutive tours.

Jim was selected as chief of the Liaison Detachment of the 470th Military Intelligence Group with Panama Defense forces. He was subsequently appointed Treaty Affairs Officer of the 193d Brigade. In that capacity he served as master of ceremonies for the historic return of the Panama Canal lands and waters from the United States to the Republic of Panama in 1979. He retired in 1983 as a lieutenant colonel assigned as assistant army attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Lima, Peru.