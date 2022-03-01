ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today is: Paczki Day

By News-Messenger/News Journal
 5 days ago
Pączki Day celebrates pączki, which are filled Polish doughnuts. They are made of deep-fried dough made with eggs, fats, sugar, yeast, and sometimes milk. Fillings often include fruit or cream. Two traditional fillings are powidl and rose hip jam. They are often covered with powdered sugar, glaze, icing, or dried orange zest.

Pączki have been eaten in Poland since at least the Middle Ages. In English the word is often pronounced as PUUNCH-kee, PUUNSH-kee, PUNCH-kee or PAWNCH-kee. In Poland they are often eaten on Fat Thursday, the last Thursday before Ash Wednesday.

Pączki Day is celebrated in North America as part of, the pre-Lenten traditions of Fat Tuesday and International Pancake Day.

Source: Checkiday.com

