Boris Johnson news – Nato intervention ‘not on the agenda’ despite Putin’s ‘evil’ invasion, PM insists

By Namita Singh,Joe Middleton,Liam James,Matt Mathers,Eleanor Sly and Andy Gregory
 6 days ago

Nato intervention in Ukraine is “not on the agenda” and “is not being contemplated by any member”, Boris Johnson has stressed, despite the “evil” of Vladimir Putin ’s war on Russia ’s sovereign neighbour.

Speaking in Poland and Estonia as he visits Nato allies on day six of the war in Ukraine, the prime minister accused Mr Putin of wanting to “overthrow the Cold War order” and destroy the vision of a “free Europe”.

He added: “I cannot think of a time in international affairs when the difference between right and wrong, between good and bad, between good and evil, has been so obvious.”

Earlier, Dominic Raab, Mr Johnson’s deputy and justice secretary, warned that the Russian president could resort to “even more barbaric” tactics if his forces continue to meet resistance.

Meanwhile, Priti Patel faces increasing pressure to do more to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the chaos. The home secretary said the government is “absolutely working on” the possibility of helping Ukrainian refugees come to the UK, despite ruling out a visa waiver for those fleeing the conflict.

